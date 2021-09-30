Proactive news headlines including ElectraMeccanica, Bragg Gaming, Empress Royalty, Renforth Resources and Braxia Scientific

New York , Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- BioLargo boss says company is close to unlocking the potential of its technologies in wide-ranging update click here
- Bragg Gaming acquisition target Spin Games awarded State of Connecticut Online Gaming Service Provider license click here
- ElectraMeccanica says its flagship SOLO EV selected as exclusive vehicle for celebrity race during Canadian E-Fest click here
- Stifel GMP upgrades Pure Gold Mining rating to ‘Buy’ click here
- Organic Garage reports higher 2Q gross profit following shift to decentralized distribution model click here
- Todos notes positive observational trial results for its oral antiviral 3CL protease inhibitor, Tollovir click here
- Adastra Holdings expands Phyto Extractions product sales into Canada’s Yukon territory click here
- Goldseek Resources says ongoing drill has intersected gold-bearing zone in all holes click here
- LexaGene successfully demonstrates its MiQLab diagnostic tool for the first time at series of trade shows click here
- Elys and Grand Central Restaurant and Bar open on October 4 for patrons to place real-money sports bets click here
- Safe-T Group bolsters portfolio with iShield solution, which it aims to launch by beginning of 2022 click here
- Bhang announces expanded partnership with US-based Trulieve Cannabis click here
- Starton Therapeutics announces successful results of toxicology study for lenalidomide STAR-LLD program click here
- Logiq engages The Benchmark Company to explore restructuring initiative click here
- ESE signs letter of intent to acquire European esports media company, Frenzy click here
- NEXE rounds out year ended May 31, 2021, with ample cash to execute on high demand for its environmentally friendly coffee pods click here
- Tocvan Ventures to buy 100% of Rogers Creek copper project, aims to spin it out into new firm Cascade Copper click here
- Versus Systems partners with Edmonton Elks on sponsored interactive fan experience click here
- Renforth Resources discovers nickel on-surface at a new location on its Surimeau District Battery Metals property click here
- Empress Royalty lifts its gold stream on Sierra Antapite mine in Peru to 3.375% click here
- Braxia Scientific says study reveals significant reduction in depressive symptoms and suicidality with ketamine as a solo treatment click here
- PowerTap files first municipal application for siting of its Gen3 hydrogen dispensing units in California click here
- AIM ImmunoTech inks clinical trial agreement for a Phase 2a Human Challenge Trial of Ampligen as an intranasal prophylaxis against respiratory viruses click here
