Cashé Software Welcomes Product Owner, Samantha Frederick

OAKDALE, Minn., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cashé Software, a leading provider of agency management software, is pleased to announce that Samantha Frederick, a leader in Home and Community Based Services, has joined the company as the Product Owner for Pavillio, their flagship product.

After six years with MRCI, where she was Director of Client Directed Services, Samantha brings 15+ years of industry expertise in HCBS to her role as Product Owner with Cashé. Samantha is passionate about staying ahead of national trends and remains at the forefront of industry changes including EVV, CFSS, and Waiver Reimagine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Samantha to the team, as she is a proven industry leader and expert in multiple areas of HCBS advocacy. She possesses unique insights into the experience of all agency owner-operators, as well as the ability to identify areas for growth, and opportunity within the industry." - Praba Manivasager, President, Cashé Software.

As a power user of Cashé Software, Samantha understands the value that Cashé's software can have on agency operational excellence, and the impact on cash flow, and ultimately client care.

"I'm excited to work with Cashé to integrate my knowledge of industry best practices with their cutting-edge software to elevate service delivery for individuals with disabilities and touch as many lives as possible. I have seen what Pavillio is capable of and the opportunities are endless." - Samantha Frederick

Cashé Software is Minnesota's leading provider of agency management software for Home and Community Based Services agencies. For more than 15 years, Cashé has made a difference in the lives of people in need by providing technology and services to simplify and streamline the administrative side of care. Cashé supports more than 375 agencies caring for more than 60,000 Minnesotans.

Cashé Software | Pavillio - Cashe Software for Home and Community Care

###

