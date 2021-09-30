Associa Chicagoland Hosts Budgeting Preparation Webinar

Chicago, IL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland recently hosted a budgeting preparation webinar for association board members.

Associa Chicagoland understands that successfully managing an association’s finances is one of the most critical responsibilities of elected board members. However, as community volunteers, board members may not have any previous financial training. That’s why Associa Chicagoland hosted this free virtual budgeting seminar to offer participants the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about budgeting basics.

The webinar was led by Michele Trina, Associa Chicagoland vice president of operations, and Angela Winstead, Associa Chicagoland client accounting specialist. Together, these experts discussed statutory requirements, reserve funds and operating expenses, and reserve studies. After the main discussion, participants engaged in a Q&A session.

“Understanding how to appropriately manage a budget and account for both expected and unexpected costs is crucial to a community’s success,” stated Michele Trina, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Chicagoland vice president of operations. “This webinar gave our participating board members the tools they needed to best serve their neighbors and prepare for the future.”

“Associa Chicagoland is committed to providing opportunities for our volunteer board members to learn from industry leaders,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “We look forward to offering more educational events like this one, as part of our dedication to providing outstanding management services to our clients.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

