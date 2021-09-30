The Lupus Research Alliance Unites Global Community at Immersive Virtual Walk Experience to Support Lupus Research

New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY. September 30, 2021. The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) is pleased to invite the global community to join together as one at its virtual ManyOne Can. Walk with Us to Cure Lupus celebratory event. The aim is to unite and inspire the entire world on one day, Saturday, October 2, 2021, to achieve one goal: raise $1.3 million dollars for lupus research.

LRA will host the world’s largest immersive lupus Walk experience. The program will kick off with a welcome by NFL Superbowl Champion Willie Colon, followed by inspirational speakers from the lupus community, lupus research updates, and interactive activities. 100 percent of every dollar raised will support lupus research to unravel the complexity of this disease affecting millions of people, particularly women of color, in millions of different ways.

Walkers are encouraged to participate and fundraise in their own way -- wherever, whenever, and however they prefer -- to help fund breakthroughs that can improve the lives of people with lupus. Walks around the neighborhood, a jog in the park, a sprint with your pup, or running up and down stairs are fun ways to get into the Walk spirit.

“Since we cannot gather in person again this year, the LRA is bringing the lupus community together for a virtual but very real celebration of all the tremendous advances including three new treatment options after a 10-year gap,” commented Kenneth M. Farber, LRA President and CEO. “Over the past year, lupus has seen a major leap forward in progress with incredible promise on the horizon.”

The organization greatly appreciates the support of all its sponsors, including GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, KPMG, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Blue Cross Blue Shield, iHeart Radio, CBS-TV, Hospital for Special Surgery, and Northwell Health. Special thanks go to the thousands of people contributing to finding better treatments and a cure. Because the LRA’s Board of Directors covers all administrative and fundraising costs, 100 percent of funds raised goes directly to lupus research programs.

REGISTRATION: Participation is free. However, ManyOne Can Walk with Us to Cure Lupus is a major fundraising event, and everyone is encouraged to raise donations to support lupus research. Visit walk.lupusresearch.org to register. Email Walks@LupusResearch.org for more information about the event.