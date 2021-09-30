New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hand Sanitizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151543/?utm_source=GNW

The global hand sanitizers market is expected grow from $2.59 billion in 2020 to $2.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.4%. The decline in the market is mainly due to the companies decreasing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $5.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20%.



The hand sanitizer market consists of sales of sanitizers and their related service.Sanitizers are substances or liquid used for cleaning objects in order to get rid of harmful microorganisms including bacteria and are based on toxic chemicals such as iodine, chlorine, phenol, and quaternary ammonium compounds.



These are products that combine disinfectant and detergent and are used to remove dirt, reduce or kill bacteria, and dissolve grease from surface to at least 99.9%. Sanitizers used in many places including airports, hotels & restaurants, hospitals, and other places for cleaning and protects against contamination.



The sanitizers market covered in this report is segmented by type into quartenary ammonium compounds based, alcohol based, tridosan based, others and by product into gel, foam, liquid, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Health hazards associated with occupational exposure of chemicals used in sanitizers manufacturing are expected to limit the growth of the sanitizers market.According to Reuters’s health news on chemicals sanitizers and disinfectants linked to thyroid cancer, the workers who are exposed to chemicals or biocides used in the production of sanitizers, disinfectants, and deodorizers are likely to diagnose with a 65% higher risk of thyroid cancer.



Thus, the occupational risk of exposure to chemicals during the production of chemical-based Sanitizers is forecast to restrict the development of the Sanitizers market over the forecast period.



In March 2020, Agritek Holdings, Inc., USA-based active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector, announced the acquisition of Full Spectrum Biosciences Inc. including New product line of RehabRx CBG infused hand Sanitizers. Full Spectrum Biosciences Inc.’s acquisition is expected to provide Agritek Holdings, Inc. with additional revenue platform, as both companies together plan to launch hemp-based nutraceutical products for a growing consumer segment. With COVID-19 outbreak the Full Spectrum Biosciences Inc. is to launch cannabinoid-infused, aloe-based hand Sanitizer products containing CBG or cannabigerol. Full Spectrum Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2018 is focused on IP formulation of premium brands and genetic mapping of cannabis strains.



The coronavirus outbreak is a major driver for the growth of sanitizers market during the period.Hygiene is an important part of safety against the protection of coronavirus and to stay healthy.



Therefore the demand for sanitizers has grown tremendously post the COVID-19 outbreak globally, since the outbreak of the virus in China as sanitizers are effective against coronavirus.Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers with greater than 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol, as the preferred form of hand hygiene in healthcare settings.



According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, more than 1,500 additional manufacturers have registered with the agency to meet the increased demand for hand sanitizers. Hence, the COVID-19 outbreak coupled with growing concerns for hygiene is anticipated to escalate the demand for sanitizers during the year 2020 and in years to come ahead.



The expansion of production capacities and revamp of companies to meet the higher demand for hand sanitizers is a major trend shaping the sanitizers industry.For instance, in March 2020, Bell International Laboratories, vertically-integrated cosmetics manufacturer, announced the expansion of their production for alcohol-based hand Sanitizers (gels and sprays) and is expected to produce 22 million units in April.



Moreover, companies such as Radio Khaitan and Bacardi, manufacturers of alcoholic drinks have turned into Sanitizer producer amid the COVID-19 outbreak.This step was taken for companies’ contributions during coronavirus pandemic in order to meet the increasing demand for hand Sanitizers for health and hygiene.



Therefore, increasing production capacities and companies entering into the production of hand Sanitizers is a key trend for the Sanitizers market’s growth.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



