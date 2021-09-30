New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151541/?utm_source=GNW





The global organic bakery products market is expected grow from $9.42 billion in 2020 to $9.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The organic bakery products manufacturing market consists of sales of organic bakery and related products.Organic bakery products are made using organic ingredients such as wheat gluten, milk, butter, honey, eggs, oils, starch, sugar, spices, raisins, cereals, grain flours and meat-based ingredients.



To meet the requirements of organic certification the manufacturers produce organic bakery products as per the set guidelines of the food safety organizations of their respective countries.



The organic bakery products market covered in this report is segmented by product type into bread & rolls, savory snacks, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, others. It is also segmented by distribution channel into wholesalers/ distributors/ direct, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, other retail formats and by category into gluten-free, sugar-free, low-calories.



The organic bakery products manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented by product type into bread & rolls, savory snacks, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, others. It is also segmented by distribution channel into wholesalers/ distributors/ direct, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, other retail formats and by category into gluten-free, sugar-free, low-calories.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Certifying and labelling organic bakery products follows very strict and unwavering guidelines and is hampering the growth of the organic bakery products market.For a product to be considered certified organic, the product must not be produced using any genetic engineering, irradiation, and must be comprised solely of ingredients included on the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances.



For instance, in United States, the production of organic bakery products must be overseen by the United States Department of Agriculture National Organic Program. Therefore, following all the mandatory guidelines and meeting the certification requirements will hamper the growth of the organic bakery products market.



In December 2018, Flowers Foods, Inc., U.S. based largest producer of freshly packaged bakery food announced the acquisition of Canyon Bakehouse LLC, a private company engaged in manufacturing gluten-free baked products based in Johnstown, Colo for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to add Canyon’s gluten-free innovative products to Flowers Foods’s product portfolio, in order to expand the company’s consumer base.



Increasing consumer preferences towards healthy ingredients is a major driver for the organic bakery products market.The growing urbanization is leading to hectic lifestyles and unhealthy eating options which has resulted in lifestyle disorders and deterioration of health of the consumers.



Therefore, changing consumer preference is forcing manufacturers to switch to the use of organic ingredients such as organic baking powder, gluten-free powder, and aluminium-free baking powder.Moreover, the rising disposable income of the population is expected to contribute to the higher demand for organic bakery products in the near future.



According to Trading Economics, the disposable personal income in India increased to USD 2,971,770 million in 2019 from USD 2,964,090 million in 2018.



The use of innovative technology for enhanced taste and flavor is the trend in the organic bakery products manufacturing market.The rising preference for organic bakery products among consumers, owing to their health benefits is motivating manufacturers to use innovative technology and methods to offer new organic bakery products with enhanced taste and flavor.



The manufacturers are trying to study new methods to increase the shelf-life of the products such as the use of natural preservatives along with enhanced taste till the time of consumption.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151541/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________