New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coffee Capsule Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151540/?utm_source=GNW

06 billion in 2020 to $4.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7%. The slow growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 outbreak that has led to closure of offices that majorly use coffee capsules. The market is expected to reach $5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The coffee capsules market consists of sales of coffee capsules product and related services used to prepare instant and convenient coffee at restaurants, bar, homes and offices.Coffee capsule is a small cylindrical shaped container that contains coffee sealed with an aluminum foil.



Coffee capsules contain fine ground coffee in a measured amount. Coffee capsules comes in different flavors and can be used with or without a coffee machine.



The coffee capsules market covered in the report is segmented by material into conventional plastic, bio plastics, fabric, others. It is also segmented by application into household, commercial.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Coffee pods (Coffee pads) are prepackaged in environmentally friendly filter paper and provides an easy alternative for coffee capsules while offering compatibility with all kinds of coffee machines.Unlike coffee capsules, coffee pods are simpler to use and dispose, and does not contain plastic or aluminum packaging.



Coffee pods are available at a lower price than coffee capsules due to the absence of plastic or metal used in capsules.Moreover, different machines require different types of coffee capsules making it tedious for the users.



For instance, the three types of machines offered by Lavazza, an Italy based provider of coffee products, requires different types of coffee capsules. Further, as reported by Halo, a U.K based manufacturer of compostable coffee capsule, in 2018, out of a total of 59 billion coffee capsules produced almost 95% were in plastic and aluminum. Thus, the market for coffee capsules is restricted by the growing demand of its alternative products such as coffee pods.



In 2018, Nestle, a Switzerland based multinational food and drink processing company, acquired marketing rights of Starbucks Corporation’s consumer packaged goods and food service products other than ready-to-drink products for USD 7.15 billion. Through the acquisition Nestle aims to strengthen its coffee business by adding products from Starbucks. In 2019, Nestle in collaboration with Starbucks launched the first Starbucks coffee capsules developed using Nestle’s Nespresso and Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee and system technologies. Starbucks is a USA based coffee company that also includes a chain of coffeehouse across the globe.



The growing popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee in restaurants and office cafeterias propel the growth of the coffee capsule market.The coffee capsules reduce the time and effort required in preparing a cup of coffee when used in coffee machines in coffeehouses, office cafeterias.



Increasing need of non-alcoholic beverages drinks among millennials, consumer awareness towards low sugar and non-alcoholic drinks, busy work schedules and changing consumer taste are a few of the reasons that has attributed towards the rise in the popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee. According to the study conducted in 2019 by MarketInspector, a UK based provider of digital marketplace for businesses and institutions, the annual coffee consumption per capita in Finland was 11.7 Kg while Portugal had 41.6 coffee shops per 10,000 people. The increasing use of coffee machines in restaurants, office cafeterias to fulfill the increased demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee increases the demand of coffee capsules, thus increasing the growth of the coffee capsule market.



One of the latest trends for the companies in coffee capsules market is to use bioplastics and bio-degradable materials for making coffee capsules.Companies in the coffee capsules market are investing in finding ways to use bioplastics and biodegradable materials for making capsules instead of using aluminum and plastic to hold the coffee extract.



Capsules made from aluminum and plastics are non-biodegradable and harm the environment thus, pushing the companies towards finding new innovative bio-degradable material such as polypropylene, which can be shredded and recycled to be used to make coffee capsules.Following the trend, in 2019 Woken launched its line of Nespresso-compatible capsules which are completely bio-degradable.



The bio capsules offered by Woken are made from a bioplastic named Terrablend, which contains 62% of raw materials and is trademarked by Woken. Similarly, Lavazza, an Italy based food and beverages company, launched its 100% compostable coffee pods, named Eco Caps, in 2019.These Eco Caps can be disposed of in the food waste bin and requires six months to degrade.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________