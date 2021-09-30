Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Presentations for TransCon™ PTH and TransCon™ CNP at the American Society for Bone & Mineral Research 2021 Annual Meeting

– Late-breaking oral presentation will feature a comprehensive review of 58-week results from the company’s Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial –

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company using its innovative TransCon technologies to potentially create new treatments to make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, today announced presentations featuring new data about its investigational TransCon PTH product candidate at the American Society for Bone & Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting, being held October 1-4 virtually and in-person in San Diego. Presentations will also include an overview of baseline demographics from the Ascendis Pharma-sponsored natural history study of children with achondroplasia.

“We are excited to partner with our investigators to share the latest data showing continued advances in our hypoparathyroidism and achondroplasia development programs,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Ascendis Pharma’s Vice President of Clinical Development, Endocrine Medical Sciences. “In particular, we are excited to have a late-breaking oral presentation by Dr. Aliya Khan, a recognized expert in parathyroid disease, who will present results from what we believe to be the most extensive data set generated to date (58 subjects) of continuous long-term delivery of parathyroid hormone (PTH) at physiologic levels in patients with hypoparathyroidism.”

“Over 58 weeks in PaTH Forward, the data from study subjects show continued trends toward normal calcium homeostasis in the absence of standard of care therapies,” said Aliya Khan, M.D., Clinical Professor of Medicine and Director of the Calcium Disorders Clinic at St. Joseph’s Healthcare, McMaster University. “This was reflected by normalization of key biomarkers and bone mineral density. Equally important, patients reported a marked reduction in their symptom burden and improvements in their health-related quality of life. The majority of adverse events were mild and unrelated to study drug, and no adverse events led to discontinuation of the study drug or dropouts from the trial. These are very encouraging signs that physiological parathyroid hormone replacement is well tolerated and could help address the unmet needs these patients face.”

Oral Presentation Date/Time Sustained Benefit of TransCon PTH, an Investigational Hormone Replacement Therapy for Adult Patients with Hypoparathyroidism, at Week 58 in the PaTH Forward Trial

Late-Breaking Oral Presentations: Clinical Treatment

Oral presentation by Aliya Khan, M.D. #LB-1114 Monday, October 4 11:30am-12:45pm PST Poster Presentations Date/Time Baseline Demographics of the ACHieve Study: A Five-Year, Multi-National Observational Cohort Study of Children with Achondroplasia

Virtual Plenary Poster Presentation

Presenting author: Leanne M. Ward, M.D., FRCPC Friday, October 1 & Saturday, October 2 Poster #A21023623 A Single Dose of TransCon PTH in Subjects with Impaired Renal Function:

Poster Session I

A Phase 1 Trial Saturday, October 2 Presenting author: Aimee Shu, M.D. 1:00- 3:00pm PST Poster #SAT-272

Ascendis Pharma is also proud to sponsor two continuing medical education (CME) programs at this year’s ASBMR Annual Meeting:

Ascendis-Sponsored CME Programs Date/Time Hypoparathyroidism: Changing the Treatment Landscape

Friday, October 1

Bart Clarke & Lars Rejnmark 6:30am-7:45am PST Virtual presentation with live Q&A Achondroplasia: Beyond Short Stature

Saturday, October 2

Janet Legare & Michael Bober 6:30am-7:45am PST Virtual presentation with live Q&A

About Hypoparathyroidism1-6

Hypoparathyroidism (HP) is a rare endocrine disorder characterized by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH) which plays a critical role in controlling systemic calcium, phosphate, and calcitriol (active vitamin D) levels and is essential to many key biological functions. HP affects approximately 400,000 patients in the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea and Greater China, the majority of whom develop the condition following damage or accidental removal of the parathyroid glands during thyroid surgery. Patients often experience decreased quality of life. In the short term, symptoms include weakness, severe muscle cramps (tetany), abnormal sensations such as tingling, burning and numbness (paresthesia), memory loss, impaired judgment and headache. Over the long term, this complex disorder can increase risk of major complications, such as extraskeletal calcium depositions occurring within the brain, lens of the eye, and kidneys, which can lead to impaired renal function.

HP remains among the few hormonal insufficiency states without an approved replacement therapy that restores the missing hormone at physiologic levels. Standard of care with active vitamin D analogs and calcium supplementation does not fully control the disease and may contribute to risk of renal disease. As a result, patients with HP have an estimated 4-fold to 8-fold greater risk of renal disease compared to healthy controls.

About Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is the most common form of dwarfism, affecting approximately 250,000 people worldwide. Individuals living with achondroplasia may experience severe skeletal complications and comorbidities. For example, abnormal development of the vertebra can lead to sleep apnea, chronic back and leg pain from lower spine impingement and sudden infant death from cervical compression. Chronic ear infections due to abnormal eustachian tubes can lead to hearing loss and speech delay.7

The condition is caused by an autosomal dominant activating mutation in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) gene that leads to an imbalance in the effects of the FGFR3 and CNP signaling pathways. Preclinical and clinical data show that the CNP pathway stimulates growth. Increased CNP counteracts the effects of the FGFR3 mutation downstream, thus promoting bone growth.8

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany; Palo Alto and Redwood City, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. Please visit www.ascendispharma.com to learn more.

