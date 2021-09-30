SmartBank Announces Sale of Richmond Assets to Virginia-based First Bank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBank (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial” or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), announced today that it has entered into a Purchase and Assumption Agreement, dated September 30, 2021, to sell a portfolio of loans and certain assets associated with its branch office located in Richmond, Virginia to Strasburg, Virginia-based First Bank.



The terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement provide for First Bank to acquire approximately $83 million in loans and, substantially all fixed assets related to the Bank’s Richmond branch, and First Bank will also assume the facility lease. The Bank will receive a premium based on a specific percentage of the loans sold, and fixed assets will be acquired at book value. Additionally, the SmartBank employees in the Richmond branch will transition to become employees of First Bank. SmartBank will not transfer any deposit liabilities to First Bank in connection with the transaction, and SmartBank has provided notice to the relevant banking agencies that it intends to close the branch effective December 31, 2021.

“While we recognize the opportunity in the Richmond market area, we felt it necessary to focus on our Southeastern footprint and particularly the new markets we’ve added with our recent lift-outs,” said Billy Carroll, SmartBank President & CEO. “We have tremendous momentum with our recently announced team hires in Auburn, Dothan, Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama, and want to concentrate our expansion efforts there. First Bank is a great organization and will serve those Richmond clients well.”

The Company does not anticipate that the divestiture will result in the accrual of material gains or charges upon consummation. The sale of the loans and certain assets to First Bank has been completed, and First Bank’s assumption of the lease and acquisition of the remaining assets is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. The branch will continue operating as a SmartBank branch until the branch is closed on December 31, 2021.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

