Graybug Vision to Participate in the Annual Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina@ASRS Conference

BALTIMORE, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced that Fred Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Graybug Vision, will participate in the following events at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. The OIS Retina conference is being held in conjunction with the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Scientific Meeting. Dr. Guerard will be a speaker at the following events:



“Innovation Showcase” (company presentation)

11:05 a.m. ET / 10:05 a.m. CT / 8:05 a.m. PT; and

“Finding and Funding Assets in Retina” (panel discussion)

4:55 p.m. ET / 3:55 p.m. CT / 1:55 p.m. PT



About Graybug

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug’s other product candidates developed using its proprietary technologies also include GB-401, an injectable sustained-release formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug has offices in Redwood City, California and in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.