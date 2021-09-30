Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Additional Details for Three Data Presentations at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced additional details for its data presentations, including a late-breaking plenary presentation, from ongoing clinical trials for lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, and TPX-0022, a novel MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor. These data will be presented at the Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) being held October 7-10.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Repotrectinib in patients with NTRK fusion-positive advanced solid tumors: update from the registrational Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 trial

Session Title: Plenary Session 2: New Drugs on the Horizon I

Presentation Date (Time): October 8, 10:05 a.m. ET, followed by a panel discussion at 11:25 to 11:40 a.m. ET

Presenter: Benjamin Besse, M.D., Ph.D., Head, Department of Cancer Medicine, Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, Villejuif, France

Presentation Number: LB#6546

Presentation Title: Update from the Phase 2 registrational trial of repotrectinib in TKI-pretreated patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small cell lung cancer and with NTRK+ advanced solid tumors (TRIDENT-1)

Presentation Date (Time): Recorded presentation to be available beginning on October 7 at 9 a.m. ET for 90 days on the meeting website for registered attendees

Presenter: Jessica J. Lin, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Presentation Number: P224

Presentation Title: Preliminary interim data of elzovantinib (TPX-0022), a novel inhibitor of MET/SRC/CSF1R, in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET: Update from the Phase 1 SHIELD-1 trial

Presentation Date (Time): Recorded presentation to be available beginning on October 7 at 9 a.m. ET for 90 days on the meeting website for registered attendees

Presenter: David S. Hong, M.D., Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Presentation Number: P225

Webcast/Conference Call Information

Turning Point will host a webcast and conference call on October 7 at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT to discuss the clinical data presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference. Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Turning Point, will host the virtual event for investors and will be joined by Mohammad Hirmand, M.D., chief medical officer.

The event will be accessible through the “Investors” section of www.tptherapeutics.com or by dialing (877) 388-2118 (in the United States) or (470) 495-9489 (outside the U.S.) using conference ID 5967629. A replay will be available shortly after the live event through the “Investors” section of www.tptherapeutics.com.

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes elzovantinib (TPX-0022), targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans”, “will”, “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics’ business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Point’s business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics’ filings with the SEC, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.