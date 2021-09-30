Global Molecular Quality Controls Market to Reach $280.1 Million by 2027

New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molecular Quality Controls Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032265/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$280.1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.8% over the period 2020-2027. Independent Controls, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$170.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instrument-Specific Controls segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
- The Molecular Quality Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Helena Biosciences Europe
- Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc.
- Microbiologics, Inc.
- Qnostics
- Quidel Corporation
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc.
- SERO AS
- Technopath Clinical Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- ZeptoMetrix Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032265/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Independent
Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Independent Controls by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Independent Controls by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for
Instrument-Specific Controls by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Instrument-Specific Controls
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Instrument-Specific
Controls by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Single-Analyte
Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Single-Analyte Controls by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Analyte Controls
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Analyte
Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Multi-Analyte Controls by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Analyte Controls
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Genetic Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Infectious
Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls by
Product - Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls by
Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious
Diseases and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls by
Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Product - Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing,
Infectious Diseases and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Product - Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious
Diseases and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Product - Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious
Diseases and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Product - Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing,
Infectious Diseases and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Product - Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing,
Infectious Diseases and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing,
Infectious Diseases and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious
Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Product - Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing,
Infectious Diseases and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls
by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls by
Product - Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls by
Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte
Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious
Diseases and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Molecular Quality Controls by
Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Quality Controls by Product - Independent Controls
and Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molecular
Quality Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Quality Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte
Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molecular
Quality Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte
Controls for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Quality Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic
Testing, Infectious Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious
Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molecular
Quality Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Molecular
Quality Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Molecular
Quality Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte
Controls for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Quality Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing,
Infectious Diseases and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Quality
Controls by Application - Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious
Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Molecular
Quality Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Genetic Testing, Infectious Diseases and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Quality Controls by Product - Independent Controls
and Instrument-Specific Controls - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Molecular Quality
Controls by Product - Independent Controls and
Instrument-Specific Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Molecular
Quality Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Quality Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte
Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Molecular Quality
Controls by Analyte Type - Single-Analyte Controls and
Multi-Analyte Controls Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Molecular
Quality Controls by Analyte Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte
Controls for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032265/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________