Global Molecular Quality Controls Market to Reach $280.1 Million by 2027

Abstract: - Global Molecular Quality Controls Market to Reach $280. 1 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Molecular Quality Controls estimated at US$155.

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$280.1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.8% over the period 2020-2027. Independent Controls, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$170.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instrument-Specific Controls segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
- The Molecular Quality Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Danaher
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Helena Biosciences Europe
  • Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc.
  • Microbiologics, Inc.
  • Qnostics
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.
  • SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc.
  • SERO AS
  • Technopath Clinical Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • ZeptoMetrix Corporation




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
