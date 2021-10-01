West Lake Hills TX Safe Emergency Dentist – Urgent Treatment Service Updated

Austin, TX, United States, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This dentist is located at 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746 and welcomes emergency dental patients from West Lake Hills TX, Lost Creek, Tarrytown, Rollingwood, Barton Creek and the wider North West Austin Texas area.

Those in pain and requiring urgent dental treatment can contact them for guidance and support in having the problem treated in a timely and efficient manner. West Lake Hills Dental Arts has updated its pandemic-safe emergency services, offering critical dental care in a relaxing, patient-friendly environment.

More information can be found at: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/emergency-dentistry.html

West Lake Hills Dental Arts specialize in emergency and urgent dental treatments to their local community and have the capacity to schedule appointments at short notice, in addition to offering advice about the management of the dental issue before the appointment.

In addition to handling dental emergencies, West Lake Hills Dental Arts offers a full range of preventative dental and hygienist services, including advice on home oral care to protect against decay, gum disease, and oral infections. The dentistry is equipped for X-ray imaging, dedicated exams, and oral cancer screenings.

The team works closely with patients and specializes in treating patients suffering from anxiety about visiting the dentist. They recognize the severity of this anxiety for some individuals and offer both oral conscious dental sedation and nitrous oxide sedation as seen here https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sedation-dentistry-west-lake-hills-104800855.html

To assist their clients in paying for dental treatment, West Lake Hills Dental Arts accepts PPO dental insurance plans and will file claims on a client’s behalf. For uninsured clients, they offer CareCredit Financing to help spread the cost of both emergency and planned dental treatment.

West Lake Hills Dental Arts is a family and emergency dentistry headed by Dr. Rebecca Long, an experienced dentist who has earned a Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry, placing her among the top 6 percent of dentists in the United States.

A satisfied patient has said: “I’ve been a patient of Westlake Hills Dental Arts for more than 13 years and have only ever had A++ treatment and customer service. They schedule well so that you never have to wait, and yet they have fit me in within 30 minutes for emergencies on more than one occasion. I feel like they know and care about me. I will never go anywhere else.”

Other recent media coverage on West Lake Hills Dental Arts can be found here: https://www.yahoo.com/now/west-lake-hills-tx-dental-041900088.html

Website: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/