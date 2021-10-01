Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 23 September 2021 to 29 September 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 19 000 shares during the period from 23 September 2021 to 29 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 16 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 September 2021 to 29 September 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 September 2021 2 400 36.80 36.88 36.70 88 320 24 September 2021 2 600 36.58 36.80 36.36 95 108 27 September 2021 5 027 36.36 36.78 36.04 182 782 28 September 2021 4 201 36.49 36.66 36.30 153 294 29 September 2021 4 772 36.21 36.44 35.90 172 794 Total 19 000 - - - 692 298









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 September 2021 6 000 36.93 37.16 36.60 221 580 24 September 2021 1 200 36.69 36.80 36.60 44 028 27 September 2021 4 000 36.57 37.00 36.30 146 280 28 September 2021 3 800 36.68 36.96 36.48 139 384 29 September 2021 1 400 36.56 36.62 36.50 51 184 Total 16 400 602 456

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 99 369 shares. On 29 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 250 829 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.38 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment