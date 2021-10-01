ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Math Madness

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI430: Math Madness as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users October 1-31, 2021.

These days, long before they add, subtract, multiply, or solve a complex word problems, children are learning the foundations for math by thinking and problem solving as they manipulate toys and other materials at home or in a classroom. As they manipulate objects, explore their environment, and make choices, children experience a series of learning processes and gradually develop the foundation for abstract and logical thought, the keys to higher –level math skills. Given adequate materials, time, and a teacher to facilitate activities, children can develop the early cognitive skills necessary for learning and applying complex mathematical concepts.

The goal in early childhood is to develop what are known as pre−math skills. Counting, sorting, patterning, sequencing, and problem solving are examples of appropriate early math activities. Math “lessons” can take place virtually any time, any place.

All young children develop at their own paces. References to developmental steps or stages should always be seen as guidelines, not as rules. Teachers may notice wide variations in skills and interests between various children. Thus, teachers need to adjust activities and materials to suit individual developmental needs

If you offer children learning experiences that catch their interests, they will be far more likely to learn the skills and concepts necessary to succeed beyond pre−math. Despite some adults’ bad memories of the subject, the fact is that math is all about discovery and exploration. With math we solve problems, explore our universe, and build cities. Mathematics gives us tools to understand and interact with the world around us.

This course explains how children learn early math skills during the preschool years and provides suggestions for numerous math activities for young children. Upon successful completion of this course, students should be able to define the activities that help children develop math skills such as classifying, patterning, sequencing, comparing, ordering and one to one correspondence, identify materials that belong in a well-stocked math/manipulative center and activities that strengthen early math skills for children in the preschool classroom.

“Math and numbers are everywhere, all around us,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “This course will help early childhood teachers, directors, home care providers, and other early childhood education professionals look for little ways to raise children’s awareness of the usefulness of numbers.”

