The global 5G substrate materials market is expected to reach $1,624.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Substrate Materials Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153299/?utm_source=GNW



5G smartphone industry is one of the most significant end-use applications of advanced substrate materials. New 5G smartphones require 4X4 multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), 8x8 MIMO, or even more complex MIMO antenna arrays to work on the mm-wave frequency range. Companies are developing more advanced and compact-sized antennas that work on the 5G frequency spectrum. With a growing number of smartphone users, the demand for substrate material is also expected to grow in this application.



Global 5G Substrate Material Market by Product



In the emerging 5G era, 5G infrastructure and component materials are in high demand in the market.Organic laminates cover thermosetting insulating materials used in flexible copper-clad laminates and rigid copper-clad laminates as raw materials for circuit boards.



Organic laminates consist of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), liquid crystal polymer (LCP), polyimide (PI), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), and other substrate materials used in the realization of 5G technology. These materials find their applications in various end-use applications such as smartphones and base station antennas.



Global 5G Substrate Material Market by Region



China is the largest consumer of 5G substrate materials, majorly due to the growing number of 5G base stations and the presence of various smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei and Apple.



Key Market Players



Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Inc., Daikin Industries, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd., ITEQ Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Avient Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Chemours Company, Toray Industries Inc., Taiwan Union Technology Corporation, Ventec International Group



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• Taiwan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia Pacific and Japan

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153299/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________