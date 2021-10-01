The global SiC fibers market is expected to reach $2,519.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2031

New York, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Aerospace and Other Industries, Fiber Type, Usage, Application, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153298/?utm_source=GNW



SiC fibers are widely utilized in aircraft components like turbine blades, nozzles, turbine engines, propulsion units, and combustor liners.Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly adopting SiC fibers as a replacement over conventional metals.



Aircraft engine components operate under extreme temperature conditions that require silicon carbide fibers, which possess properties such as heat resistance, low thermal expansion, low electrical conductivity, and corrosion resistance.



Global SiC Fibers Market by Fiber Type



Continuous fibers are being adopted by aerospace, energy, and power industries, as they exhibit properties like high strength, high heat, and corrosion resistance. Continuous SiC fibers can perform at high-temperature conditions (over 1000°C) and are mainly used in conjunction with ceramic fiber, carbon fiber, polymeric materials, and reinforced metals.



Global SiC Fibers Market by Usage



Composites are widely used in engineering, chemistry, energy resources, and military applications due to their corrosion resistance, low density, and oxidation resistance properties.It provides hardness and chemical inertness for a variety of applications, including nozzles, turbine blades, turbo-pump components, combustor liners, and landing gears.



SiC-based ceramic matrix composites possess properties of traditional ceramics, which also have enhanced mechanical properties such as thermal shock resistance and improved toughness.



Global SiC Fibers Market by Region



A strong presence of major SiC fiber manufacturers such as General Electric Company, American Elements, COI Ceramics, NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd., and Free Form Fibers, are catering to the rising demand from aerospace, electronics, energy, and power industries. North America is the largest consumer of SiC fiber, majorly due to the larger presence of aircraft manufacturers.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



General Electric Company, NGS Advanced Fiber Co. Ltd., Ube Industries, Ltd., American Elements, BJS Ceramics GmBh, Free Form Fibers, COI Ceramics, Inc., Specialty Materials, Inc, Suzhou Saifei Group Co., Ltd, Haydale Graphene Industries Plc, Matech, TISICS Ltd., Stanford Advanced Materials, NASA Glenn Research Center, SGL Carbon



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily tier-1 (which holds 60-70% of the market), mid, small, and emerging players (holds the balance 30-40% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the SiC fibers industry.



