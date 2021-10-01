The global Virtual Data Room market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 3.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5%

New York, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtual Data Room Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Business Function, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336563/?utm_source=GNW



The COVID-19 crisis is having and will continue to have a material global impact on M&A.On a massive scale and in a very short period, hundreds of thousands of businesses have shuttered or cut back their operations significantly, millions of workers have been laid off, consumer spending has been drastically reduced, supply chains have been disrupted, and demand for oil and other energy sources has plummeted.



The M&A world has endured and recovered from past economic crises, including the burst of the dot-com bubble in 2000-2002 and the Great Recession of 2007-2009.As in past financial and economic crises, uncertainties in the business and capital markets have already contributed to buyers delaying or cutting back on their acquisition plans.



But this time, the impact of the pandemic is not just on the financial system, the valuation of sellers, and the appetite of buyers, but on a multitude of other factors affecting M&A deals.With all the principal players working remotely, the effective use of new and creative collaborative tools, technologies and techniques have become more critical as buyers, sellers, providers of M&A financing, and all their respective legal and financial advisors adjust to the changing environment.



Global M&A has already plummeted as a result of the COVID-19, and by the end of March 2020, it reached a near standstill. M&A levels in the US fell by more than 50% in the first quarter to USD 253 billion compared to 2019, but most of those transactions were entered into or closed earlier in the quarter before the crisis spread worldwide.



Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Virtual Data Room market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises.The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the Virtual Data Room market.



SMEs segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is a faster-growing segment in the virtual data room market during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity. The adoption of virtual data room software and services among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing adoption of the cloud, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.Opportunities for smaller virtual data room vendors to introduce Virtual Data Room solutions for numerous sectors have also increased.



All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the Virtual Data Room market in the region.Companies operating in APAC continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth.



China, Japan, India and Singapore have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Virtual Data Room market.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Virtual Data Room market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering Virtual Data Room solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global Virtual Data Room market.



The major vendors in the global Virtual Data Room market include Citrix Systems (US), SS&C Intralinks (US), Axway (US), Donnelley Financial Solutions (US), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Datasite (US), iDeals Solutions (China), Drooms (Germany), EthosData (India), SecureDocs (US), Diligent Corporation (US), Ansarada (Australia), SmartRoom (US), CapLinked (US), Vault Rooms (US), Vitrium Systems (Canada), Onehub (US), ShareVault (US), FORDATA (Poland), and Digify (Singapore), FirmsData (India), Confiex Data Room (India), PactCentral (US), kamzan (Italy), bit.ai (US), DocuFirst (US), DCirrus (India), and Kasm Technologies (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Virtual Data Room market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, mode, end user, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Virtual Data Room market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

