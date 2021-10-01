Outlook on the Multiplex Assay Global Market to 2028 - Adoption of Personalized Medicines is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multiplex Assay Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher suggests that the global market for multiplex assay is estimated to experience growth at a CAGR of 8.67% over the forecast period 2021-2028.



Factors such as the growing adoption of personalized medicines, coupled with the high adoption of multiplex assays over conventional methods, are supplementing the growth of the studied market.



Additionally, the rise in function by various government agencies and opportunities in emerging economies are opening new avenues for the global market. However, the shortage of skilled professionals and legal trends pertaining to environmental safety hamper the multiplex assay market's growth.



Regional Outlook

The global multiplex assay market covers the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to become the fastest-growing region in the multiplex assay market over the forecast market. The market's growth is mainly owing to the ever-increasing demand for healthcare services, coupled with the rise in the number of hospitals in countries like India and China. Moreover, the development of research and development infrastructure is anticipated to offer new opportunities for the reviewed market. Other than this, the rise in healthcare reforms and technological advancements is another set of factors supporting the multiplex assay market's growth across the region.



Competitive Outlook

The leading companies in the multiplex assay market include Olink Proteomics AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, F Hoffmann La Roche, Luminex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Abcam, Agilent Technologies Inc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio Techne corporation, Qiagen NV, Merck Millipore, Illumina Inc, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, Seegene Inc, and Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.



Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a subsidiary of Siemens AG. Its business line includes manufacturing medical, surgical, ophthalmic, and veterinary instruments with imaging, diagnostics, and services. Besides, it has pioneered computed tomography, MRI, molecular imaging, ultrasound, and imaging IT designs. Siemens has operations across various regions, such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America, with headquarters in Bayern, Germany.



