The temperature sensor market is projected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2021 to USD 8.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028

For the past few years, the demand for reliable, high-performance, and low-cost sensors has been increasing, leading to the development of new technologies like micro and nanotechnology, which provides benefits such as miniaturization, low power consumption, and mass production. However, high initial cost involved in advanced sensors is expected to restraint market growth.



Non contact temperature sensors will have the highest growth in the coming years

The non-contact temperature sensors segment is projected to register a higher than the contact temperature sensors segment from 2021 to 2028, owing to their capacity of measuring the surface temperature of a body or object to be identified without any physical contact between the sensor and the measurement object. These temperature sensors are mainly used for small, moving, and inaccessible objects/sources/devices.



Consumer Electronics is expected to hold the largest share in 2028

The consumer electronics segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This segment is likely to continue holding the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of temperature sensors in consumer electronics, including smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and other smart home appliances. Lately, several newer devices have also been added under this segment.

APAC is attributed to growing at the highest CAGR in the temperature sensor market during the forecast period (2021-2028)

APAC accounted for the largest share (~46%) of the temperature sensor market in 2020.China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the temperature sensor market in APAC.



The temperature sensor market in APAC is likely to be driven by the evolving automotive, medical, and industrial manufacturing companies and the rising demand for temperature sensors from overseas markets of North America and Europe.However, the US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the growth of the temperature sensor market in North America.



North America is one of the most technologically advanced markets for temperature sensors owing to the presence of prominent system suppliers as well as large chemicals, oil & gas, healthcare, and food & beverage companies in the region.



Temperature sensor market was dominated by Honeywell International Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), and Siemens AG (Germany).



This research report categorizes the temperature sensor market by product type, output, connectivity, end-user industry, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the temperature sensor market and forecasts the same till 2028.



