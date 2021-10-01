New York, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical and Commercial Analyzer - September 15, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153517/?utm_source=GNW





The COVID-19 Clinical and Commercial Analyzer is an interactive Excel-based tool that scores leading pipeline-stage vaccines and therapeutics on a range of clinical and commercial parameters based on available clinical data. The catalyst for the initial release of this analysis, dated September 15, 2021, includes all clinical data readouts and other market-altering events that have occurred since the outbreak’s inception.



Key Highlights

- Competitive Assessment: Visual representation of the results of the analyzer, depicting how the leading candidates compete.

- Product Dashboard: Compilation of all key product features, plus a proprietary SWOT analysis of each product.

- Clinical Data Summary: Listing of published clinical data for all products included in the analysis.



Scope

This analyzer includes -

- Catalyst: Description of the most recent events impacting the COVID-19 R&D competitive landscape that are accounted for in the analysis

- Scope of Coverage and Methodology: Discussion of product inclusion criteria and outline of rationale and assumptions

- Clinical and Commercial Analyzer: Each asset is scored on a set of characteristics that will determine their post-launch success, including clinical features such as efficacy, safety, and dosing regimen and commercial attributes such as price, company reputation, and marketing and sales force strength

Reasons to Buy

With the constantly evolving COVID-19 outbreak, players need rapidly updated and detailed information on the potential for success for emerging vaccines and therapies.



COVID-19 Clinical and Commercial Analyzer will allow clients to -

- View scoring of assets which will impact their success in this dynamic field, with characteristics scored including clinical features such as safety and efficacy, and commercial features such as price and company reputation and marketing capabilities.

- Two important features of this are that the scores are easily visualized in a chart clearly depicting where different assets stand in the field. Further, the scoring sheet is live, meaning that clients can change scoring parameters based on their individual needs and preferences.

- Access to dashboards detailing out basic information for these agents such as mechanism of action, as well as take on these assets, including SWOT analyses, with further linkage to summaries of available published clinical data for assets.

Read the full report:



