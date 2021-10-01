Insights on the Beach Umbrella North American Market to 2031 - Featuring Tommy Bahama, Frankford Umbrellas and ShelterLogic Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beach Umbrella Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the North America beach umbrella market has been published by the publisher. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the North America beach umbrella market across the globe. the publisher's study offers valuable information about the North America beach umbrella market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the publisher's study in a comprehensive manner. this data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the North America beach umbrella market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in the publisher's study on the North America beach umbrella market. this can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the North America beach umbrella market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the North America beach umbrella market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in the publisher's North America Beach Umbrella Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the beach umbrella market in each country?

What will be the CAGR of the North America beach umbrella market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends in technologies of the North America beach umbrella market?

What is the revenue of the North America beach umbrella market based on segments?

Which key strategies are used by top players of the North America beach umbrella market?

Which are the leading companies in the North America beach umbrella market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Pump Market Overview

5.4.2. Trade Analysis

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. SWOT Analysis

5.8. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, 2015 - 2031

5.8.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5.8.2. Market Revenue Projections (Thousand Units)



6. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

6.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2015 - 2031

6.1.1. Table Umbrella

6.1.2. Tilting Umbrella

6.1.3. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type



7. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Canopy Material

7.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Canopy Material, 2015 - 2031

7.1.1. Canvas

7.1.2. Polyester

7.1.3. Others

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Canopy Material



8. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Canopy Shape

8.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Canopy Shape, 2015 - 2031

8.1.1. Round

8.1.2. Octagonal

8.1.3. Square

8.1.4. Others

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Canopy Shape



9. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use

9.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By End-use, 2015 - 2031

9.1.1. Commercial

9.1.2. Personal

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-use



10. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

10.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015 - 2031

10.1.1. Offline

10.1.1.1. E-commerce Websites

10.1.1.2. Company Owned Websites

10.1.2. Offline

10.1.2.1. Specialty Stores

10.1.2.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket

10.1.2.3. Others

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel



11. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type, Canopy Material

11.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, Canopy Material, 2015 - 2031

11.1.1. Table Umbrella

11.1.1.1. Canvas

11.1.1.2. Polyester

11.1.1.3. Others

11.1.2. Tilting Umbrella

11.1.2.1. Canvas

11.1.2.2. Polyester

11.1.2.3. Others

11.1.3. Others

11.1.3.1. Canvas

11.1.3.2. Polyester

11.1.3.3. Others

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type, Canopy Material



12. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type, Canopy Shape

12.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, Canopy Shape, 2015 - 2031

12.1.1. Table Umbrella

12.1.1.1. Round

12.1.1.2. Octagonal

12.1.1.3. Square

12.1.1.4. Others

12.1.2. Tilting Umbrella

12.1.2.1. Round

12.1.2.2. Octagonal

12.1.2.3. Square

12.1.2.4. Others

12.1.3. Others

12.1.3.1. Round

12.1.3.2. Octagonal

12.1.3.3. Square

12.1.3.4. Others

12.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type, Canopy Shape



13. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type, End-use

13.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, End-use, 2015 - 2031

13.1.1. Table Umbrella

13.1.1.1. Commercial

13.1.1.2. Personal

13.1.2. Tilting Umbrella

13.1.2.1. Commercial

13.1.2.2. Personal

13.1.3. Others

13.1.3.1. Commercial

13.1.3.2. Personal

13.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type, End-use



14. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type, Distribution Channel

14.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Product Type, Distribution Channel, 2015 - 2031

14.1.1. Table Umbrella

14.1.1.1. Offline

14.1.1.1.1. Ecommerce Websites

14.1.1.1.2. Company Owned Websites

14.1.1.2. Offline

14.1.1.2.1. Specialty Stores

14.1.1.2.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket

14.1.1.2.3. Others

14.1.2. Tilting Umbrella

14.1.2.1. Offline

14.1.2.1.1. Ecommerce Websites

14.1.2.1.2. Company Owned Websites

14.1.2.2. Offline

14.1.2.2.1. Specialty Stores

14.1.2.2.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket

14.1.2.2.3. Others

14.1.3. Others

14.1.3.1. Offline

14.1.3.1.1. Ecommerce Websites

14.1.3.1.2. Company Owned Websites

14.1.3.2. Offline

14.1.3.2.1. Specialty Stores

14.1.3.2.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket

14.1.3.2.3. Others

14.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type, Distribution Channel



15. North America Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast, by Country

15.1. North America Beach Umbrella Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Country & Sub-region, 2015 - 2031

15.1.1. U.S.

15.1.2. Canada

15.1.3. Rest of North America

15.2. North America Incremental Opportunity, by Country



16. U.S. Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast



17. Canada Beach Umbrella Market Analysis and Forecast

18. Competition Landscape

18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

18.2. Company Share Analysis 2020 (%)

18.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Type Portfolio, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

18.3.1. Tommy Bahama

18.3.1.1. Company Overview

18.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.1.3. Type Portfolio

18.3.1.4. Revenue

18.3.1.5. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.2. Frankford Umbrellas

18.3.2.1. Company Overview

18.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.2.3. Type Portfolio

18.3.2.4. Revenue

18.3.2.5. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.3. ShelterLogic Group

18.3.3.1. Company Overview

18.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.3.3. Type Portfolio

18.3.3.4. Revenue

18.3.3.5. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.4. Impact Canopies USA

18.3.4.1. Company Overview

18.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.4.3. Type Portfolio

18.3.4.4. Revenue

18.3.4.5. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.5. The Umbrella Connection

18.3.5.1. Company Overview

18.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.5.3. Type Portfolio

18.3.5.4. Revenue

18.3.5.5. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.6. Huifeng Umbrella Co., Ltd.

18.3.6.1. Company Overview

18.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.6.3. Type Portfolio

18.3.6.4. Revenue

18.3.6.5. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.7. BeachBUB USA

18.3.7.1. Company Overview

18.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.7.3. Type Portfolio

18.3.7.4. Revenue

18.3.7.5. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.8. Cape Cod Beach Chair Company, Inc.

18.3.8.1. Company Overview

18.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.8.3. Type Portfolio

18.3.8.4. Revenue

18.3.8.5. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.9. East Coast Umbrella Inc.

18.3.9.1. Company Overview

18.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.9.3. Type Portfolio

18.3.9.4. Revenue

18.3.9.5. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.10. AMMSUN Industrial Group Limited

18.3.10.1. Company Overview

18.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.10.3. Type Portfolio

18.3.10.4. Revenue

18.3.10.5. Strategy & Business Overview



19. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fgolc