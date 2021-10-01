Satellite M2M and IoT Network Global Market 2021-2026 | Market Leaders Include ORBCOMM, Gomspace, SpaceX and Thales

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Analysis, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during 2021-26F. The growth of the market is attributed to surging ageing infrastructure, technology adoption in logistics companies along with rising investment in satellite IoT startups. The burgeoning demand for higher flexibility at low cost, an escalating number of cellular IoT subscribers, elevating applications for fleet management, asset tracking, pipelines monitoring are strongly contributing toward the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



Market Segmentation

Transportation and Logistic Acquired the Majority Market Share

Based on End-User, Transportation and Logistic acquired the majority market share in the Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network market in 2020. The rising demand for autonomous self-driving vehicles, increasing adoption to remotely monitors, tracks, and controls assets in core vertical markets is anticipated to strongly contribute towards the growth of the Satellite M2M and IoT Network market globally in the near future as revealed by this research report "Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Analysis, 2021".



Competitive Landscape

The key players with a considerable market share in the Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network market include Airbus S.A.S., Gomspace A/S, Helios Wire Corporation, Globalstar, Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Eutelsat S.A., OHB SE, Inmarsat plc., Intelsat Corporation, The Boeing Company, KORE Wireless Group, Inc., Vodafone Limited, Thales Group, Iridium Communications Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) etc.



Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market?

2. What is the region wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market based on competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market study?



Key Topics Covered:

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market

Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Startups Landscape

Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

North America Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

South America America Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

Europe Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

Middle East & Africa Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

Asia-Pacific Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Government Regulations and Policies

Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Patent Analysis

Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Pricing Model

Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Trends & Insights

Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Dynamics

Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Hotspot & Opportunities

Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth

Competition Outlook



Companies Mentioned

Airbus S.A.S.

Gomspace A/S

Helios Wire Corporation

Globalstar Inc.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Eutelsat S.A.

OHB SE

Inmarsat plc.

Intelsat Corporation

The Boeing Company

KORE Wireless Group Inc.

Vodafone Limited

Thales Group

Iridium Communications Inc.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

