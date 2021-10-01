Global Consumer Electronics Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Consumer Electronics Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Consumer Electronics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026.

Market Dynamics

The growing disposable incomes of consumers, rising urbanization, and consumers' preference for advanced technology contribute to the growth of the consumer electronics market. However, the lower market penetration in an underdeveloped country, rising technological convergence to introduce one device for multiple functions and the availability of replicated electronic products negatively affect market growth. In addition, the fast-changing lifestyles of customers and the more dependency of consumers on electronics goods are expected to escalate the growth of the consumer electronics market. The market players are investing in R & D to introduce new advanced eco-friendly electronics to increase the market revenue and expand its presence.

Market Segmentation

The Global Consumer Electronics Market is segmented further based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into consumer electronic devices, wearable devices, and home devices. Amongst all, the consumer electronic devices segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as hypermarkets/supermarkets, multi-branded stores, exclusive stores, online, and other distribution channels. Amongst the two, the multi-branded stores' segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. Bose introduces wireless sport open earbuds - 5th January 20212.

2. Acer Launches Four New Chromebooks, Including Industry's First 17-inch Model - 27th March 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Acer, Inc, Apple Inc, Asustek Computer Inc, BlackBerry Limited, Bose Corporation, Canon Inc, Dell Inc, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Consumer Electronics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Disposable Income

4.1.2 Huge Demand for Electronic Instruments and Equipment

4.1.3 Increasing Penetration of BYOD

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Rate of Technological Convergence

4.2.2 Declining Product Prices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The emergence of IoT across Devices

4.3.2 New Innovative and Smarter Electronics

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 High Availability of Forged Products

4.4.2 Increased Competition

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Consumer Electronics Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumer Electronic Devices

6.2.1 Digital Camcorder/DVR and Camera

6.2.2 Phones/Feature Phones & Tablets

6.2.3 TV

6.2.4 Storage Devices

6.2.5 Printers/ Set Top Box

6.2.6 Personal Computers & Gaming Consoles

6.3 Wearable Devices

6.3.1 Smart Accessories

6.3.2 Other Wearable Devices

6.4 Home Devices

6.4.1 Securities & HVAC Systems

6.4.2 Cleaning Devices

6.4.3 Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerators, Oven, etc.)



7 Global Consumer Electronics Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

7.3 Multi-Branded Stores

7.4 Exclusive Stores

7.5 Online

7.6 Other Distribution Channels



8 Global Consumer Electronics Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.3.3 Chile

8.3.4 Colombia

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.6 Netherlands

8.4.7 Sweden

8.4.8 Russia

8.4.9 Rest of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Indonesia

8.5.5 Malaysia

8.5.6 South Korea

8.5.7 Australia

8.5.8 Sri Lanka

8.5.9 Thailand

8.5.10 Rest of APAC

8.6 Middle-East and Africa

8.6.1 Qatar

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Acer, Inc.

10.2 Apple Inc.

10.3 Asustek Computer Inc.

10.4 BlackBerry Limited

10.5 Bose Corporation

10.6 Canon Inc.

10.7 Dell Inc.

10.8 Electrolux AB

10.9 Fujifilm Corporation

10.10 General Electric

10.11 Google Inc

10.12 Haier Corporation

10.13 HTC Corporation

10.14 Hewlett-Packard Company

10.15 Hitachi Ltd.

10.16 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.17 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.18 Lenovo Inc.

10.19 LG Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.20 Microsoft Corporation

10.21 Panasonic Corporation

10.22 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.23 Nikon

10.24 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.25 Sennheiser Electronic

10.26 Sony Corporation

10.27 Toshiba Corporation

10.28 Whirlpool Corporation

10.29 ZTE Corporation



11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39xveo