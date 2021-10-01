Worldwide Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Industry to 2026 - Growing Demand for Premium Appliances is Driving the Market

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market (2021-2026) by Type, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026.

Market Dynamics

The consumer electronics and home appliances market is highly driven by customers' preference for innovative and smart products. In addition, the rise in disposable income, hectic lifestyle, and the increase in people's standard of living has increased the demand for consumer electronics and home appliances. Furthermore, high-quality materials and visually attractive designs together with innovative and different functionalities offer opportunities for market growth. The major challenge for the global consumer electronics and home appliances market is first copies and duplicated products. This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the global consumer electronics and home appliances market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market is segmented further based on Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into consumer electronics and home appliances. Amongst the two, the consumer electronics segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as a direct sales channel and indirect sales channel. Amongst the two, the direct sales channel segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. Toshiba launches first home appliance store in India- 19th January 20212. Royal Philips signed an agreement to sell its Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Capital, a global investment firm. - 25th March 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Arcelik, Electrolux, Fagor America, Haier, Hitachi, Hoover Candy Group, iRobot, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Premium Appliances

4.1.2 Rising Focus on Advanced Energy Efficient Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Installation of Smart Appliances

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Investment in Research and Development

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Increasing Number of Forged Products

4.4.2 Cut Throat Competition

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumer Electronics

6.2.1 Entertainment & Information Appliances

6.2.1.1 Liquid Crystal Display TV (LCD TV)

6.2.1.2 OLED TV

6.2.2 Computer

6.2.2.1 Personal Computer

6.2.2.2 Laptops

6.2.2.3 Tablet Devices

6.2.3 Digital Camera

6.2.4 Telecom Equipment

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Home Appliances

6.3.1 Refrigerator

6.3.2 Washing Machine

6.3.3 Air Conditioner & Heater

6.3.4 Cleaning Appliance

6.3.5 Cooktop, Cooking Range, Microwave & Oven

6.3.6 Others



7 Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Direct Sales Channel

7.3 Indirect Sales Channel



8 Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.3.3 Chile

8.3.4 Colombia

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.6 Netherlands

8.4.7 Sweden

8.4.8 Russia

8.4.9 Rest of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Indonesia

8.5.5 Malaysia

8.5.6 South Korea

8.5.7 Australia

8.5.8 Sri Lanka

8.5.9 Thailand

8.5.10 Rest of APAC

8.6 Middle-East and Africa

8.6.1 Qatar

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Arcelik

10.2 Electrolux AB

10.3 Fagor America

10.4 Haier

10.5 Hitachi

10.6 Hoover Candy Group

10.7 iRobot

10.8 Koninklijke Philips

10.9 LG Electronics

10.10 Mabe SA de CV

10.11 Midea Group

10.12 Miele & Cie. KG.

10.13 MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED

10.14 Morphy Richards Ltd

10.15 Panasonic Corporation

10.16 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.17 SAMSUNG Group

10.18 Sears Brands

10.19 SHARP CORPORATION

10.20 SMEG

10.21 Sony

10.22 Teka Group

10.23 Toshiba

10.24 Vestel

10.25 V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD

10.26 Whirlpool Corporation



11 Appendix



