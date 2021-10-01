Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Accenture, Apple and HCL Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report implies that the global digital transformation in healthcare market is likely to register growth at a CAGR of 27.84% over the forecasting period 2021-2028.

The market's growth is driven by numerous factors, including the rising need for qualified healthcare professionals and an increase in e-health adoption. As per WHO, there has been substantial growth in the adoption of electronic health records over the years. It is predicted that more IT firms will concentrate on developing real-time applications and software relating to the healthcare sector. This will increase the demand for digitization globally.



Additionally, the rise in electronic health records, coupled with government initiatives for enhancing health services, is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the global market over the forecast period.



Regional Outlook

The global digital transformation in healthcare market encompasses the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The Asia-Pacific is calculated to observe the fastest growth rate in the digital transformation in healthcare market over the estimated phase. Among the major countries, China, India, and Japan are likely to contribute largely to the market's growth. Moreover, due to the rise in coronavirus patients, the governments in the region have imposed strict rules, which will drive the studied market's growth. For instance, the rise in digital solutions to treat patients during the pandemic has increased smartphone demand. Other than this, China and India are adopting IT technologies in the healthcare sector, which will supplement the growth of the digital transformation in healthcare market over the forecasted period.



Competitive Outlook

The key companies in the digital transformation in healthcare market are Schneider Electric SE, Siemens Healthineers, Cognizant Technology Solutions, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Wipro Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Limited, Accenture Plc, Microsoft Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Apple Inc, Philips Healthcare, Alphabet Inc (Google), and GE Healthcare.

Accenture Plc is a global technology service and outsourcing firm offering services to its clientele through a global delivery network across 50 centres. Its product portfolio includes DevOps, a cloud-based ADOPP platform that helps create immediate support for MHRA. The company's products are offered to multiple end-users, including health services, communications, media, financial services, and others. Accenture has operations in various countries across the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and North America regions. It is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Artificial Intelligence is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Technology

2.2.2. Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

2.2.3. Increment in Growth for Telemedicine

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Regulatory Framework

2.7. Key Impact Analysis

2.7.1. Cost

2.7.2. Data Sharing Features

2.7.3. Interoperability

2.8. Key Market Strategies

2.8.1. Acquisitions

2.8.2. Product Launches

2.8.3. Contracts & Partnerships

2.8.4. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Growing Need for Qualified Healthcare Professionals

2.9.2. Rise in Adoption of E-Health Worldwide

2.9.3. High Level of Patient Engagement

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Policy and Regulations for Public Healthcare

2.10.2. Security Risks Pertaining to Medical Data

2.10.3. Expensive New Technologies

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Growing Usage of Electronic Health Records (Ehrs)

2.11.2. Government Initiatives and Budget Allocations for Health Services



3. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Outlook - by Product & Services

3.1. Product

3.2. Services



4. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Outlook - by Delivery Model

4.1. On-Premise

4.2. Cloud



5. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Healthcare

5.1.1. Payer

5.1.2. Provider

5.1.3. Homecare

5.2. Lifesciences

5.3. Other End-Users



6. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Outlook - by Application

6.1. Customer Transformation

6.2. Workforce Transformation

6.3. Operational Transformation

6.4. Product Transformation



7. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Outlook - by Technology

7.1. Ai

7.2. Big Data Analytics

7.3. Blockchain

7.4. Ar Vr

7.5. Iomt

7.6. Mhealth

7.7. Telehealth

7.8. Robotics



8. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market - Regional Outlook



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Accenture plc

9.2. Alphabet Inc (Google)

9.3. Apple Inc

9.4. Cognizant Technology Solutions

9.5. GE Healthcare

9.6. HCL Technologies Ltd

9.7. Infosys Limited

9.8. International Business Machines Corporation (Ibm)

9.9. Medtronic plc

9.10. Microsoft Corporation

9.11. Philips Healthcare

9.12. Schneider Electric Se

9.13. Siemens Healthineers

9.14. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

9.15. Wipro Ltd



10. Research Methodology & Scope



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykn603