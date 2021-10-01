Worldwide Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry to 2026 - Featuring Honeywell International, JBT and Kion Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated material handling equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Material handling involves a wide range of activities, including movement, protection, storage and control, which are performed during manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, consumption and disposal of products and materials. It is nowadays commonly conducted using automated material handling equipment to reduce human intervention and improve logistics management. It also helps in forecasting, production planning, resource allocation, inventory control, flow and process management, and after-sales support and services. Consequently, several organizations are relying on automated handling equipment to improve customer service, reduce inventory, shorten delivery time and lower overall handling costs.



Rapid industrialization, the emergence of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) and the widespread adoption of the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies are among the major factors spurring the market growth. Apart from this, due to the substantial rise in the aerospace, agriculture, automotive and construction industries, leading companies in these sectors are utilizing next-generation automated material handling equipment to modernize manufacturing processes, increase flexibility in warehouse operations and enhance transparency in the supply chain. Moreover, key players are emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaborations and partnerships with other companies to introduce innovative products. Furthermore, on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, implementation of social distancing rules by governing agencies and the rising adoption of remote working models, these players are also focusing on automating and digitizing the supply chains. This, in turn, is expected to provide a positive impact on the market growth. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global automated material handling equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automated material handling equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, component, product, function, system type and end use industry.



Breakup by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Product

Conveyors and Sorting Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Robots

Automated Guided Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Function

Assembling

Packaging

Storage

Transportation

Distribution

Others

Breakup by System Type

Unit Load

Bulk Load

Breakup by End Use Industry

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Semiconductor and Electronics

E-Commerce

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., JBT Corporation, Kion Group AG, KNAPP AG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.), Murata Machinery Ltd., TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Toyota Industries Corporation and Viastore Systems GmbH.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global automated material handling equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automated material handling equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automated material handling equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Conveyors and Sorting Systems

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Robots

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Automated Guided Vehicles

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Function

8.1 Assembly

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Packaging

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Storage

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Transportation

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Distribution

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by System Type

9.1 Unit Load

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Bulk Load

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

10.1 Automotive

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Chemicals

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Aviation

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Semiconductor and Electronics

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 E-Commerce

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Food and Beverages

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Healthcare

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Market Trends

10.8.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.2 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 JBT Corporation

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.5 Kion Group AG

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.6 KNAPP AG

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.7 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Murata Machinery Ltd.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 TGW Logistics Group GmbH

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.10 Toyota Industries Corporation

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Viastore Systems GmbH

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjpf8z