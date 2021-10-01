Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Report 2021: Low-cost and Medium-capability UGV Solutions and Extended Support to Cater to Operators with Limited Budgets

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This growth insight delves into how the market will evolve during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Technology companies who are looking at new avenues to add capabilities to their portfolio will benefit from this study.
This study will benefit those interested in understanding which emerging trends will have an impact on the global UGV market, including where the opportunity lies and how technology adoption can add value in terms of advancing security objectives.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the committed, planned, and upcoming opportunities in the global UGV market during the next 10 years?
- Which are the growing geographical markets and segments?
- What are the key success factors that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the market should consider?
- What are the current major programs and what opportunities do they create for OEMs/contractors?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Analysis Factsheet
- Market Overview
- Context - Market Evolution, 2020
- Demand Overview - 2020 and 2028
- Key Global UGV Procurement Programs
- Critical Success Factors - End-user Perspective
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, UGV Market
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Objectives and Questions
- Key Competitors for UGV
- Market Dashboard
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers for the UGV Market
- Drivers Explained
- Growth Restraints for the UGV Market
- Restraints Explained
- Research Methodology
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Split by Committed, Planned, and Forecasted
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Market Share Analysis
4. Competitive Analysis
- Supplier Landscape
- Global Supply Chain - Market Penetration
- Global Market Share
- Global Supply Landscape - L3Harris Technologies
- Global Supply Landscape - QinetiQ
- Global Supply Landscape - FLIR Systems
- Global Supply Landscape - General Dynamics Land Systems
- Global Supply Landscape - Roboteam
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America
- Key Growth Metrics, North America
- Regional Considerations
- Revenue Forecast, North America
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment, North America
- Forecast Analysis by Product Segment, North America
- Future Opportunities
- Capability Requirements, Top NA Countries
- Regional Industry Presence and Focus, North America
- Strategic Conclusions - North America
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe
- Key Growth Metrics, Europe
- Regional Considerations
- Revenue Forecast, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment, Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment, Europe
- Future Opportunities
- Capability Requirements, Top 5 Countries
- Regional Industry Presence and Focus
- Strategic Conclusions
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East
- Key Growth Metrics, Middle East
- Regional Considerations
- Revenue Forecast, Middle East
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment, Middle East
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Middle East
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment, Middle East
- Future Opportunities
- Capability Requirements, Top 5 Countries
- Regional Industry Presence and Focus
- Strategic Conclusions
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Central & South Asia
- Key Growth Metrics, Central & South Asia
- Regional Considerations
- Revenue Forecast, Central & South Asia
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment, Central & South Asia
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Central and South Asia
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment, Central and South Asia
- Future Opportunities
- Capability Requirements, Top 5 Countries
- Regional Industry Presence and Focus
- Strategic Conclusions
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-Pacific
- Key Growth Metrics, Asia-Pacific
- Regional Considerations
- Revenue Forecast, Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment, Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment, Asia-Pacific
- Future Opportunities
- Capability Requirements, Top 5 Countries
- Regional Industry Presence and Focus
- Strategic Conclusions
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Central and South America
- Key Growth Metrics, Central and South America
- Regional Considerations
- Revenue Forecast, Central and South America
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment, Central and South America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment, Central and South America
- Future Opportunities
- Capability Requirements, Top 5 Countries
- Regional Industry Presence and Focus
- Strategic Conclusions
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Africa
- Key Growth Metrics, Africa
- Regional Considerations
- Revenue Forecast, Africa
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment, Africa
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment, Africa
- Future Opportunities
- Capability Requirements, Top 5 Countries
- Regional Industry Presence and Focus
- Strategic Conclusions
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Development of Autonomous Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Low-cost and Medium-capability UGV Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Extended Support to Cater to Operators with Limited Budgets
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Modular and Multi-mission Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 5 - BVLOS and Communication in a Contested EM Spectrum
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Manned-unmanned and Unmanned-unmanned Teaming
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Reduced SWaP Requirements
13. Next Steps
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- FLIR Systems
- General Dynamics Land Systems
- L3Harris Technologies
- QinetiQ
- Roboteam
