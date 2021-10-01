Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

30 September 2021

 

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 30 September 2021 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

                                

 

 

 		Dividend Shares

Award Date: 30/09/2021

Allotment Price: £7.09		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2021
Simon Coles221,934
Katy Wilde403,492
Alan Dale232017
Benjamin Ford6588
Nicholas Wiles5503
Mark Latham070
Tanya Murphy1155

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

 

 

