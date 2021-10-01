Global Smart Irrigation Market Report Forecasts to 2026: 15% Compound Annual Growth Forecast During 2021 to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Irrigation Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart irrigation market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-26 due to the mounting government initiatives for water conservation and integration of advanced technologies in irrigation systems to enhance performance.

Furthermore, the development of smart cities and the rising need for an efficient irrigation systems are likely to fuel the growth of the smart irrigation market during the forecast period. Besides this, rising investment for developing the agriculture sector is propelling the smart irrigation market growth globally.

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a dual impact on the Global Smart Irrigation Market. Due to the lockdown imposed by the government, hardware component supplies got hampered tremendously. In addition to this, it has also adversely affected the overall agriculture value chain, thereby disrupting the market growth. However, the adoption of advanced technologies witnessed significant growth amidst the spread of coronavirus, resulting in accelerating the adoption of Smart irrigation systems.



Weather-Based Controllers Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the Component, the market bifurcates into Climate based Controllers, Soil moisture Sensor controllers, Weather-based controllers, Sensor-based controllers, Rain/freeze sensors, Wind sensors, and Flow sensors. Among these segments, Weather-based Controllers acquired the largest share in the Global Smart Irrigation market in the previous year.



They gained popularity mostly among commercial building contractors and golf course managers. Further, due to the rapid development of the non-residential segment, the demand for weather-based controllers increased significantly. In addition to this, surging demand for food production and automatic scheduling of irrigation have further encouraged the smart irrigation market growth.



Agriculture Segment Attained the Highest Market Share

Based on the End-User, the market segments into Residential Lawns/Gardens, Agricultural Lands, Golf courses, and Sports Stadiums. Among these segments, Agriculture accounted for the largest share in the Global Smart Irrigation Market in the previous year due to the increasing requirement of the high amount of water in the agricultural field for enhancing the yield. Further, increasing construction activities and climatic changes resulting in droughts have put water resources under massive pressure, thereby increasing the demand for an excellent water management system and further driving the growth of the smart irrigation market.



North America Dominated the Market

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the Global Smart Irrigation Market in the previous year due to the rising adoption of smart irrigation technologies in the region. Besides, the easy availability of advanced irrigation devices, including controllers, flow meters, and sensors, further aid the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the United States has the highest number of Smart irrigation systems installed at farms and golf courses, thereby propelling the smart irrigation market growth in North America.



Soaring Smart Cities Proliferate the Market Growth

The rising trend of developing smart cities across the world results in surging installation of Smart irrigation systems as smart cities use Smart Systems both in residential and commercial sectors. Hence, the growth of smart cities is likely to create growth opportunities for the smart irrigation market.



