ADMA Biologics Announces Presentation on Respiratory Viral Infections at IDWeek 2021

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced an exclusive educational event at IDWeek 2021 on respiratory viral infections, presented by nationally recognized clinical experts Dr. Michael Ison from Northwestern University and Dr. Jolan Walter from the University of South Florida and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Two leading experts in the management of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory viruses in immunocompromised patients will discuss today’s key clinical challenges and emerging treatment strategies. A novel intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) product with a unique composition will be introduced, including patient cases.



Educational Event Presentation Title: Key Insights on RSV and Other Respiratory Viruses Beyond COVID-19 in the Immunocompromised: An Expert Discussion

Session Date: Friday, October 1, 2021

Session Time: 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM ET

Session Location: IDWeek Learning Lounge

Michael G. Ison, MD, MS, Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and Surgery (Organ Transplantation) at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, will discuss respiratory viruses in the immunocompromised, impact and management strategies.

Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and Surgery (Organ Transplantation) at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, will discuss respiratory viruses in the immunocompromised, impact and management strategies. Jolan Walter, MD, PhD, Division Chief of the University of South Florida (USF) and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Programs, will discuss management modalities and introduce ASCENIV™, a novel IVIG, and present clinical data and case presentations.

About ASCENIV™

ASCENIV (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) is a plasma-derived, polyclonal, intravenous IVIG. ASCENIV was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2019 and is indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI), also known as primary immune deficiency disease (PIDD), in adults and adolescents (12 to 17 years of age). ASCENIV is manufactured using ADMA’s unique, patented plasma donor screening methodology and tailored plasma pooling design, which blends normal source plasma and RSV plasma obtained from donors tested using the Company’s proprietary microneutralization assay. ASCENIV contains naturally occurring polyclonal antibodies, which are proteins that are used by the body’s immune system to neutralize microbes, such as bacteria and viruses and prevent against infection and disease. ASCENIV is protected by U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283 and 9,815,886. Certain data and other information about ASCENIV™ can be found by visiting www.asceniv.com. Information about ADMA Biologics and its products can be found on the Company’s website at www.admabiologics.com.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA-approved) plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com .

COMPANY CONTACT:

Skyler Bloom

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy | 201-478-5552 | sbloom@admabio.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Michelle Pappanastos

Senior Managing Director, Argot Partners | 212-600-1902 | michelle@argotpartners.com



