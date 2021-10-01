Canada Make-up Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025: Rigid Plastics Accounted for a Share of 71.1% in the Canadian Make-up Sector in 2020

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Make-up - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canadian make-up sector is led by the eye make-up category in value terms in 2020. The category is also forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2020-2025. Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading channel for distribution of make-up products in the country. L'Oréal S.A., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Coty, Inc are the leading companies in the Canadian make-up sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Canadian make-up sector.



The Country Profile report on the make-up sector in Canada provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.



What else is contained in the report?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2015-2025

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for eye make-up, face make-up, lip make-up, nail make-up with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2020-2025

Leading players: Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2020

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, and other general retailers

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: specialty container, tube, bottle, jar, tub, aerosol, bag/sachet, and other pack types, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton - folding, blister pack, bag, sleeve, shrink wrap, and other primary outer types

Scope

Per capita expenditure of make-up in Canada was higher than the global level in 2020

The per capita consumption of eye make-up was higher than other make-up categories in 2020 in Canada

Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading distribution channel in the Canadian make-up sector

Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 71.1% in the Canadian make-up sector, in 2020

Companies Mentioned

L'Oréal S.A

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Revlon Inc

Coty Inc

Clarins Group

Mary Kay Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

New Avon LLC

Yves Rocher International

Chanel S.A



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of Canada in the Global and North American Markets

Growth Analysis of Canada Compared to Other Leading Countries in the North America Market

PCC and PCE of Canada Compared to Global and North America Market

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

Canada Make up Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis Category: Eye Make Up

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Eye Make Up

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Eye Make Up

Market Size Analysis Category: Face Make Up

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Face Make Up

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Face Make Up

Market Size Analysis Category: Lip Make Up

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Lip Make Up

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Lip Make Up

Market Size Analysis Category: Nail Make Up

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value Share

Leading Companies (Mass vs Premium) Value Shares

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 7: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

Canada Risk Index (GCRI) 2020

Canada Risk Analysis Compared to Global and North American Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1jxc0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.