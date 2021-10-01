Canada Make-up Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025: Rigid Plastics Accounted for a Share of 71.1% in the Canadian Make-up Sector in 2020

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Make-up - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Canadian make-up sector is led by the eye make-up category in value terms in 2020. The category is also forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2020-2025. Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading channel for distribution of make-up products in the country. L'Oréal S.A., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Coty, Inc are the leading companies in the Canadian make-up sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Canadian make-up sector.
The Country Profile report on the make-up sector in Canada provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
What else is contained in the report?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2015-2025
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for eye make-up, face make-up, lip make-up, nail make-up with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2020-2025
- Leading players: Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2020
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, and other general retailers
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: specialty container, tube, bottle, jar, tub, aerosol, bag/sachet, and other pack types, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton - folding, blister pack, bag, sleeve, shrink wrap, and other primary outer types
Scope
- Per capita expenditure of make-up in Canada was higher than the global level in 2020
- The per capita consumption of eye make-up was higher than other make-up categories in 2020 in Canada
- Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading distribution channel in the Canadian make-up sector
- Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 71.1% in the Canadian make-up sector, in 2020
Companies Mentioned
- L'Oréal S.A
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc
- Revlon Inc
- Coty Inc
- Clarins Group
- Mary Kay Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- New Avon LLC
- Yves Rocher International
- Chanel S.A
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and Volume Share of Canada in the Global and North American Markets
- Growth Analysis of Canada Compared to Other Leading Countries in the North America Market
- PCC and PCE of Canada Compared to Global and North America Market
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
- Canada Make up Sector Snapshot
- Market Size Analysis
- Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
- Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
- Market Size Analysis Category: Eye Make Up
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Eye Make Up
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Eye Make Up
- Market Size Analysis Category: Face Make Up
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Face Make Up
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Face Make Up
- Market Size Analysis Category: Lip Make Up
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Lip Make Up
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Lip Make Up
- Market Size Analysis Category: Nail Make Up
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
- Channel Share Analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies Value Share
- Leading Companies (Mass vs Premium) Value Shares
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
- Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
Part 6: Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Closure Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
Part 7: Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP Growth and Inflation
- Population Growth
- Labor Market Trend
- Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends
- Canada Risk Index (GCRI) 2020
- Canada Risk Analysis Compared to Global and North American Markets
