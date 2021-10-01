Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2021 £47.35m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2021 £47.35m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,349,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 92.21p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 91.72p

Ordinary share price 78.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.86%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Volex Plc 17.44%

2 Cash and other net current assets 13.63%

3 Hargreaves Services Plc 9.42%

4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 9.05%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.94%

6 Adept Technology Group Plc 7.30%

7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.05%

8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.98%

9 Synectics Plc 3.98%

10 DigitalBox plc 3.62%

11 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.45%

12 Venture Life Group Plc 3.39%

13 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.31%

14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.17%

Other 4.27%