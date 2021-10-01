DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2021£47.35m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 September 2021£47.35m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):51,349,341
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*92.21p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*91.72p
  
Ordinary share price 78.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(14.86%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Volex Plc17.44%
2Cash and other net current assets13.63%
3Hargreaves Services Plc 9.42%
4Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)9.05%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.94%
6Adept Technology Group Plc 7.30%
7Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.05%
8Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.98%
9Synectics Plc3.98%
10DigitalBox plc3.62%
11Tactus Holdings Limited3.45%
12Venture Life Group Plc3.39%
13Duke Royalty Ltd2.31%
14Real Good Food Company Plc0.17%
 Other4.27%
 Total100.00%