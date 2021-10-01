Global Silicon Carbide Fibers Market Assessment 2021-2031 | General Electric, NGS Advanced Fiber, and Ube Industries Dominate with 60-70% Share

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fibers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Aerospace and Other Industries, Fiber Type, Usage, Application, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SiC fibers market is expected to reach $2,519.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The growth in the market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for lightweight fibers in the aerospace, chemical, energy, and power industries.

Highlights by Segment

Application

SiC fibers are widely utilized in aircraft components like turbine blades, nozzles, turbine engines, propulsion units, and combustor liners. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly adopting SiC fibers as a replacement over conventional metals. Aircraft engine components operate under extreme temperature conditions that require silicon carbide fibers, which possess properties such as heat resistance, low thermal expansion, low electrical conductivity, and corrosion resistance.

Fiber Type

Continuous fibers are being adopted by aerospace, energy, and power industries, as they exhibit properties like high strength, high heat, and corrosion resistance. Continuous SiC fibers can perform at high-temperature conditions (over 1000C) and are mainly used in conjunction with ceramic fiber, carbon fiber, polymeric materials, and reinforced metals.

Usage

Composites are widely used in engineering, chemistry, energy resources, and military applications due to their corrosion resistance, low density, and oxidation resistance properties. It provides hardness and chemical inertness for a variety of applications, including nozzles, turbine blades, turbo-pump components, combustor liners, and landing gears. SiC-based ceramic matrix composites possess properties of traditional ceramics, which also have enhanced mechanical properties such as thermal shock resistance and improved toughness.

Region

A strong presence of major SiC fiber manufacturers such as General Electric Company, American Elements, COI Ceramics, NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd., and Free Form Fibers, are catering to the rising demand from aerospace, electronics, energy, and power industries. North America is the largest consumer of SiC fiber, majorly due to the larger presence of aircraft manufacturers.

Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily tier-1 (which holds 60-70% of the market), mid, small, and emerging players (holds the balance 30-40% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the SiC fibers industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which global factors are expected to impact the global SiC fibers market?

What is the expected revenue for the global SiC fibers market from 2021 to 2031?

What is the expected volume for the global SiC fibers market from 2021 to 2031?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by different fiber types of SiC fiber from 2021 to 2031?

Which SiC fiber application is expected to be dominant in the forecast period 2021-2031?

Which companies are the major players in the global SiC fibers market, and what are the key market strategies adopted by them?

Key Topics Covered

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends in the SiC Fibers Market

1.1.1.1 Use of SiC in Electronics

1.1.1.2 Integration of SiC Fibers in Energy and Renewable Energy

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem of SiC Fibers Market

1.1.3.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.2 Government Programs and Research Programs

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Fibers in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

1.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on the North America Market

1.2.1.3 Lightweight Component Demand from the Industrial Sector

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.2.1 Higher Energy Bandgaps

1.2.2.2 Complex Doping Processes

1.2.2.3 High Cost of SiC Fiber

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Use of SiC Fibers in Reinforced SiC-Matrix Composites

1.2.3.2 Advantages of Usage of Silicon Carbide Fiber-Reinforced Silicon Nitride Composites (SiC/RBSN)

1.2.4 Key Developments and Strategies

1.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global SiC Fibers Market

2 Application

2.1 Application and Specification

2.1.1 Aerospace

2.1.1.1 Nozzles

2.1.1.2 Combustor Liners

2.1.1.3 Turbine Blades

2.1.1.4 Interior Body Panels

2.1.1.5 Others

2.1.2 Energy and Power

2.1.3 Industrial

2.1.4 Others

2.2 SiC Fibers Market - Demand Analysis (by Application)

2.2.1 Demand Analysis (By Application), Value and Volume Data

2.2.2 Demand Analysis (By Aerospace Sub-application), Value and Volume Data)

3 Products

3.1 SiC Fibers Market - Product and Specifications (by Fiber Type)

3.1.1 Continuous Fiber

3.1.2 Short Fiber

3.2 SiC Fibers Market - Demand Analysis (By Fiber Type)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis (By Fibers Type), Value and Volume Data

3.3 SiC Fibers Market - Product and Specifications (by Usage)

3.3.1 Composite

3.3.2 Non-Composite

3.4 SiC Fibers Market - Demand Analysis (by Usage)

3.4.1 Demand Analysis (by Usage), Value and Volume Data

3.5 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, By Fiber Type

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Global Pricing Analysis

4 Region

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Market

4.1.1.1 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in North America

4.1.1.2 Business Drivers

4.1.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.2 Applications

4.1.2.1 North America SiC Fibers Market (By Application), Value and Volume Data

4.1.2.2 North America SiC Fiber Market (By Aerospace Sub-application), Value and Volume Data

4.1.3 Products

4.1.3.1 North America SiC Fibers Market (By Products), Value and Volume Data

4.1.3.1.1 North America SiC Fibers Market (By Fiber Type), Value and Volume Data

4.1.3.1.2 North America SiC Fibers Market (By Usage), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4 North America: Country-Level Analysis

4.1.4.1 U.S.

4.1.4.1.1 Market

4.1.4.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

4.1.4.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers/ Suppliers in the U.S.

4.1.4.1.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.4.1.1.4 Business Drivers

4.1.4.1.2 Applications

4.1.4.1.2.1 U.S. SiC Fibers Market (By Application), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.1.2.2 U.S. SiC Fibers Market (by Aerospace Sub-application), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.1.3 Products

4.1.4.1.3.1 U.S. SiC Fiber Market (By Products), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.1.3.1.1 U.S. SiC Fiber Market (By Fiber Type), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.1.3.1.2 U.S. SiC Fiber Market (By Usage), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.2 Canada

4.1.4.2.1 Market

4.1.4.2.1.1 Buyer Attributes

4.1.4.2.1.2 Key Manufacturers/ Suppliers in Canada

4.1.4.2.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.4.2.1.4 Business Drivers

4.1.4.2.2 Applications

4.1.4.2.2.1 Canada SiC Fibers Market (By Application), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.2.2.2 Canada SiC Fibers Market (By Aerospace Sub-application), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.2.3 Products

4.1.4.2.3.1 Canada SiC Fibers Market (By Products), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.2.3.1.1 Canada SiC Fibers Market (By Fiber Type and By Usage), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.2.3.1.2 Canada SiC Fiber Market (By Usage), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.3 Mexico

4.1.4.3.1 Market

4.1.4.3.1.1 Buyer Attributes

4.1.4.3.1.2 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in Mexico

4.1.4.3.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.4.3.1.4 Business Drivers

4.1.4.3.2 Applications

4.1.4.3.2.1 Mexico SiC Fiber Market (By Application), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.3.2.2 Mexico SiC Fiber Market (by Aerospace Sub-application), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.3.3 Products

4.1.4.3.3.1 Mexico SiC Fibers Market (By Products), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.3.3.1.1 Mexico SiC Fibers Market (By Fiber Type), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4.3.3.1.2 Mexico SiC Fibers Market (By Usage), Value and Volume Data

4.2 Europe

4.3 U.K.

4.4 China

4.5 Asia-Pacific and Japan

4.6 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.1.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Type 1 Companies - Leading Companies: SiC Fibers Market

5.2.1.1 General Electric Company

5.2.1.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.1.1.2 Production Sites

5.2.1.1.2 R&D Analysis

5.2.1.1.3 Competitive Position

5.2.1.1.3.1 Strengths of Company

5.2.1.1.3.2 Weakness of Company

5.2.1.2 NGS Advanced Fiber Co. Ltd.

5.2.1.3 Ube Industries, Ltd.

5.2.2 Type 2 Companies - Emerging Companies: SiC Fibers Market

5.2.2.1 American Elements

5.2.2.2 BJS Ceramics GmbH

5.2.2.3 Free Form Fibers

5.2.2.4 COI Ceramics, Inc.

5.2.2.5 Specialty Materials, Inc.

5.2.2.6 Suzhou Saifei Group Co. Ltd.

5.2.2.7 Haydale Graphene Industries plc

5.2.2.8 Matech

5.2.2.9 TISICS Ltd.

5.2.2.10 Stanford Advanced Materials

5.2.2.11 NASA Glenn Research Center

5.2.2.12 SGL Carbon

6 Research Methodology

