Benjamin Hill Updates on Continuity of Mineralization Trend South of Caracahui N (El Fierro) Area Connecting With Las Antenas, Sampling 2.4% Cu, 1.5 g/t Au, 34.1 g/t Ag

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) reports the Las Antenas exploration area which lies directly south of the Caracahui Norte exploration area was discovered during the stream sediment sampling campaign. Rock chip samples from the Las Antenas area returned good copper values as high as 2.4 % and gold values of up to 1.5 g/t. The hydrothermally mineralized and gold and copper enriched structures in the Caracahui Norte (aka El Fierro) area are now known to extend southward into the Las Antenas area and thus explain the elevated gold and copper assays seen there. (Table. 1, Figure. 1, Figure. 2)



BNN geologists have now mapped mineralized hydrothermal breccias in Las Antenas area extending up to 1300m in length and 400m in width. The combined length of mineralized structures that pass through the Caracahui Norte and Las Antenas areas can be traced for 3400m in length.

The newly discovered mineralization in the Las Antenas area is currently undergoing a second round of mapping and sampling. The results of this pending work will further illuminate the magnitude and extent of mineralization in this area.

Greg Bronson, President of Benjamin Hill Mining states: "The application of modern scientific rigor to guide our systematic exploration of the property has rewarded us with yet another significant gold and copper mineral occurrence to further investigate."

As the extent of known mineralization on the property keeps expanding, and the connection between the Caracahui Norte area and the Las Antenas area has now been established, the Caracahui Norte area and Las Antenas areas will now be combined and renamed the 'El Fierro' exploration area. Renaming the area was done in order to better describe the exploration area and avoid confusion when referring to the northern part of the main Caracahui area, which lies further to the east.

LOCATION SAMPLE EAST NORTH Au g/t Cu % Ag g/t Au Equi Las Antenas 1689 497903 3345288 1.5 0 9.2 1.6 Las Antenas 1695 497669 3345201 0 2.4 12.1 0.2 Las Antenas 2164 497969 3344503 0 2.3 8.7 0.1 Las Antenas 2166 498118 3344573 0 2.3 8.4 0.1 Las Antenas 1694 497609 3345190 0.1 1.8 12.4 0.3 Las Antenas 1684 497693 3345080 0 0.9 3.9 0.1 Las Antenas 1692 497571 3345053 0.1 0.6 34.1 0.6

Table. 1 - Assay value highlights for samples taken while prospecting the Las Antenas area.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Copper assay values in percentage for the Las Antenas – Caracahui N areas (El Fierro).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Gold assay values in g/t for the Las Antenas – Caracahui N areas (El Fierro).

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Cole McClay”, CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.