Global Lighting Fixtures Market Potential 2021-2023: Smart Cities, Flagship Stores, 100+ Brands

This report provides profiles of 85 cities worldwide with a selection of economic and demographic indicators (2013 and 2018), estimates of the potential market for lighting fixtures, in each city and the forecasts for the market development to the year 2023.

The study also offers an analysis of the geographical presence of a selected sample of 65 brands, each of which operates as a trend-setter in its own category. Each identified location is characterized by its type (store, multibrand store, shopping centre) and the cost of the area in which they are located. The aim is, thus, to provide a comprehensive view of the cities that a selection of international retailers entered.

Finally, each profile presents a selection of lighting stores and their geographical distribution.

City Profiles

Profiles of 85 cities worldwide with a selection of economic and demographic indicators, estimates and forecasts of the potential market for lighting fixtures

For each city profile, the following data, indicators and forecasts are provided: City Highlights and Economic and business indicators: Population, Households, Gross domestic product, Gross domestic product per capita, Household's consumption per capita and their rank within the sample, 2013, 2018 and 2023; Breakdown of households by the level of income, 2013, 2018 and 2023; lighting fixtures demand and its growth rate, 2013, 2018 and 2023. Flagship stores and distribution of lighting fixtures outlets: Spatial analysis of the distribution of 50 brands within the city map; Spatial distribution of a selection of lighting fixtures stores. Analysis of the geographical presence of a selected sample of 100 brands, with a focus on lighting fixtures stores.



The world has changed dramatically in the recent months as the world has been put in a Great Lockdown. According to the IMF, "the magnitude and speed of collapse in activity that has followed is unlike anything experienced in our lifetimes".

Up to the publication date of this report updates on forecasts up to 2023 haven't be released. The only updates concern 2021. According to the IMF, "assuming the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and that policy actions taken around the world are effective in preventing widespread firm bankruptcies, extended job losses, and system-wide financial strains, we project global growth in 2021 to rebound to 5.8%. This recovery in 2021 is only partial as the level of economic activity is projected to remain below the level that we had projected for 2021, before the virus hit".

Selected cities group by geographic areas:

Asia and Pacific: Melbourne, AU; Sydney, AU; Beijing, CN; Chengdu, CN; Chongqing, CN; Guangzhou, CN; Hangzhou, CN; Hong Kong, CN; Jinan, CN; Shanghai, CN; Tianjin, CN; Bangalore, IN; Mumbai, IN; Delhi, IN; Osaka, JP; Tokyo, JP; Seoul, KR; Kuala Lumpur-Klang Valley, MY; Auckland, NZ; Singapore, SG; Bangkok, TH; Ho Chi Minh City, VT.

Among the selected lighting specialists mentioned:

Boonthavorn (Bangkok), IDC Otsuka (Tokyo), LEDS 4 Life (Cape Town), Yamagiwa (Osaka), LichtHaus (Berlin), Artemide SohO (New York), Flos Professional (Milan), DDesign (Copenhagen), B&B Italia (Miami), Occhio (Munich), Dallas Landscape Lighting, Trazzo Iluminacion (Lima); DMLights (Bruxelles), Dubai Lighting Center, Eglo (Kiev), Licht+Form (Munich), Panzeri & Partners (Berlin), Haute Living (Chicago), Kapoor Lamp Shades (Delhi), Viabizzuno (London, Panasonic Center (Tokyo), Foscarini (Milan), Technolight (Doha).

Among the lighting brands mentioned:

Artemide, Astro Lighting, Delta Light, Eglo, Endo, Flos, Foscarini, Ingo Maurer, Kichler, Kinglong, Koizumi, Kreon, Louis Poulsen, Maltani, Marset, Occhio, Opple, Osram, Philips, Quoizel, Signify, Sonnemann, Viabizzuno, Vibia, Wac Lighting, Xal, Zumtobel.



