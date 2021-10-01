BIO-key to Showcase Identity-Bound Biometric Solutions at Booth 441 at Connect:ID Conference October 5-6 and Participate in Multiple Agenda Sessions

WALL, N.J., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, today announced the company will be a sponsor and exhibitor at the 2021 Connect:ID Identity Conference and Exhibition, which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC from October 5-6. BIO-key will be available for Q&A sessions and live demonstrations of their industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric software and hardware solutions at booth 441. In addition, BIO-key’s own Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO, and Jim Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Compliance and CLO, will be featured experts on multiple agenda sessions.



The Connect:ID conference will bring together industry leaders and pioneers to discuss current government policies and provide insights into the future of identity. The event is a world-class identity conference and exhibition, showcasing practical implementations of trusted identity solutions, and highlighting how disruptive technology and policy decisions are driving much-needed change. The theme of this year’s event is Identity: Reimagined.

Attendees are invited to stop by booth 441 to learn more about BIO-key's unique line of IAM solutions, including biometric civil ID, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and Single Sign On (SSO) for workforce, customer, and supplier identities, that feature their exclusive Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB). IBB fills significant user experience gaps in mainstream MFA solutions by positively and conveniently identifying users, not just their device, in passwordless, phone-less, tokenless use cases, including for remote workforces and in situations, such as in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and call centers, where users rove among shared workstations or might be distracted by phones or searching for a hardware token to sign in. BIO-key will be demonstrating IBB through several supported modes, including their new MobileAuthTM with PalmPositiveTM mobile application that uses a phone camera palm scan to positively authenticate users.

BIO-key will also have a full line of hardware devices on display including:

Fingerprint Scanners: BIO-key offers a variety of fingerprint scanners including a line of Microsoft-qualified Windows Hello USB scanners that can be used out of the box with Windows Hello and Windows Hello for Business or in conjunction with BIO-key’s Identity Bound Biometrics: The FBI-certified Mobile ID FAP 50 and Live Scan (10-Print) Pocket10™ for verification capture in 4-4-2 format. PIV-Pro FIPS-201 compliant scanner The newly released EcoID™ II SidePass Compact USB-A or -C scanner SideSwipe Compact USB-A scanner





BIO-key offers a variety of fingerprint scanners including a line of Microsoft-qualified Windows Hello USB scanners that can be used out of the box with Windows Hello and Windows Hello for Business or in conjunction with BIO-key’s Identity Bound Biometrics: FIDO Security Keys: BIO-key FIDO-keys are an affordably priced FIDO2 security key lineup, offering USB-A, USB-C, NFC, and iOS Lightning compatibility along with FIPS 140-2 certified options with on-device biometric verification.





BIO-key FIDO-keys are an affordably priced FIDO2 security key lineup, offering USB-A, USB-C, NFC, and iOS Lightning compatibility along with FIPS 140-2 certified options with on-device biometric verification. All-in-One POS Terminal: BIO-key MobilePOS Pro is a handheld, all-in-one, smart POS machine, with a built-in FBI-certified fingerprint module for biometric identification and verification. Developed for the payment industry, BIO-key MobilePOS Pro is capable of meeting various transaction purposes, but also suits diverse user scenarios, such as microfinance, SIM registration, inventory management, and more.

BIO-key’s executive team members will be featured as speakers on the conference agenda as experts in the areas of identity and biometrics.

The conference is sponsored by one of the leading biometric advocacy organizations, the International Biometrics and Identification Industry Association (IBIA). Michael DePasquale, BIO-key’s Chairman and CEO, is Vice Chairman and member of the Board of Directors of the organization and will participate in the keynote IBIA Plenary Session, on October 6, at 1:20 p.m. In this session, “Challenges and Opportunities in Biometrics and Identity Management – An IBIA Perspective,” he will discuss how organizations can include biometric solutions in their identity management strategy.

Jim Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Compliance, and Chief Legal Officer at BIO-key, will participate in multiple sessions including presenting on October 5, at 11:20 a.m. in the Seminar Theater on the topic, “You’ll know biometrics has arrived when…” to discuss the indicators that biometrics have become a mainstream authentication option, and at 2:00 p.m. to host a roundtable discussion on, “Fiction, FUD, & Friction – was the demonization of server biometrics a calculated attack?” On October 6, Jim will then join a panel of experts at 11:05 a.m. to discuss “Cutting Edge IAM”.

"We welcome this opportunity to participate in Connect:ID,” said Michael DePasquale. “We’re excited to attend and sponsor this event at such a critical time when we need to reimagine identity and come together to discuss and understand how we can use technology to confirm human identity in our physical and digital worlds.”

For more information about the Connect:ID 2021 conference please visit the conference website. To learn more about BIO-key’s IAM and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions please visit BIO-key's website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multifactor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

