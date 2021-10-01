The Wawa Foundation Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Fund During October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WAWA, Pa., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wawa Foundation today announced the launch of its Breast Cancer Awareness Fund, formed to provide financial assistance to local nonprofits helping patients and families meet basic needs during active breast cancer treatment as well as to organizations advancing prevention methods or providing access, research, or treatment. The Breast Cancer Awareness Fund is a Wawa Foundation key issue grant fund with $200,000 available to be distributed to selected nonprofits. The new fund marks the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October and highlights The Wawa Foundation’s ongoing support of causes related to those impacted by breast cancer. Applications will be accepted from October 1 to October 31, with funding awarded and distributed on November 15.

“Breast cancer awareness and research has always been an important cause to Wawa associates and customers and The Wawa Foundation is glad to create a new, meaningful way to support nonprofits providing services and important research in this area,” said Jared Culotta, President of The Wawa Foundation. “Our foundation is always looking for ways to support issues impacting the communities that Wawa serves, and we look forward to furthering important work though this fund.”

Call for Nonprofits to Apply

Interested non-profit organizations with the core purpose of helping patients and families meet basic needs during active breast cancer treatment and/or advancing prevention methods, or providing access, research or treatment related to breast cancer can apply at www.thewawafoundation.org by clicking “Apply for Support” on the homepage. Next, nonprofits should click “Begin the Submission Process” and select “Financial Support.” As the final step, non-profits should include in their request that their submission is meant to support the BREAST CANCER AWARENESS FUND. The Wawa Foundation is currently accepting applications from October 1 to October 31. The Wawa Foundation team will be reviewing requests the first two weeks of November, with approvals being communicated either through a call or via email. Submitting an application does not guarantee funding.

For more information on The Wawa Foundation Breast Cancer Awareness Fund, and qualifications for nonprofits to apply, please visit www.TheWawaFoundation.org. The Wawa Foundation is committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with local communities and national partners, especially in times of need.

About The Wawa Foundation’s Commitment to Address Key Issues

The Wawa Foundation identifies “key issues” in need of focus and funding, while remaining open to other general requests. The key issues vary from time-to-time, with the most recent being its COVID Emergency Food Distribution Fund. Key issue grants have start/end dates, and generally range from $1,000 to $10,000, with some larger grants available. Breast cancer support and research has always been a key issue for The Wawa Foundation, and The Wawa Foundation Breast Cancer Awareness Fund is launching during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



About The Wawa Foundation

The Wawa Foundation is an extension of Wawa’s commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling customers’ lives every day. The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities – and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, regional and national grants and in-kind donations. Since 2014, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have donated more than $100 million to causes supporting health, hunger and the heroes who serve our communities every day.