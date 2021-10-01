Atreca Announces Poster Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced two poster presentations at the SITC 2021 Annual Meeting, which is being held November 10-14, 2021 in Washington, D.C.



Details are as follows:

Title: First-in-Human Results with the Novel Tumor-Targeting Antibody ATRC-101: Phase 1b Study in Patients with Solid Tumors

Poster/Abstract Number: 518

Date/Time: November 12 - November 13, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

Title: Preclinical Evaluation of Pegylated Liposomal Doxorubicin or Doxorubicin with mATRC-101 in the EMT6 Syngeneic Mouse Model

Poster/Abstract Number: 559

Date/Time: November 12 - November 14, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

Full text of the abstracts will be released on the SITC website at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, and the posters will be made available on the company’s website at 7:00 a.m. ET on November 12, 2021.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and typically are identified by use of terms such as "continued," "anticipate," "potential," "expect," "believe," "planned," and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These statements include those related to our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our preclinical, clinical and regulatory plans and the timing thereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

