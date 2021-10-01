InSite Property Group Acquires Gibsonton Storage in Riverview, FL

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adding to its presence in Southwest Florida, InSite Property Group - the vertically integrated self-storage acquisition, development, and management company - has acquired Gibsonton Storage in the Tampa suburb of Riverview.

Located at 10105 Gibsonton Drive, the property offers 82,770 square feet of drive-up and climate-controlled units, as well as a handful of rentable parking spaces. The 100% single-story facility, with 42,500 cars per day passing directly in front, is the nicest self-storage option in a trade area exploding with growth. The store will be operated by InSite's wholly-owned management firm and rebranded as SecureSpace Riverview.

The facility opened earlier this year and InSite's thanks goes out to the Seller, who developed the property and did an excellent job with the design, layout, and curb appeal. The high visibility location, situated at a busy intersection, and equidistant between Interstate 75 to the west and FL Highway 301 to the east, has only one other competitor within 1.5 miles.

The leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace's signature contemporary style, with free Wi-Fi provided throughout. Additionally, a contactless infrastructure will be implemented and security systems replaced with the latest technology.

InSite's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, Nathan McElmurry, notes, "Gibsonton Storage - now SecureSpace Riverview - is an excellent example of a newest-generation store offering all ground-floor access and an ideal location. These attributes are affirmed by the incredible 8,800+ net SF leased per month that the store has averaged to date."

SecureSpace Riverview is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Torrance, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self-storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has over 40 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Torrance, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self-storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

