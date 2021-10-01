Global Horticultural Lighting Market Outlook to 2023 | Total and LED-based Consumption by Region

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Horticultural Lighting" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this report is to better understand the global market for horticultural lighting, its competitive landscape, and the new opportunities arising from the growth of the agritech business.

Horticulture lighting is a technology that stimulates photosynthesis in plants by emitting suitable wavelength. The scope of the analysis includes different types of horticulture lighting installations: Top lighting, Vertical farming, Interlighting (intracanopy lighting). These lighting systems playing several roles in plant growth: supplemental lighting, photoperiodic lighting, and sole-source lighting.

The report provides estimates 2018-2020 and forecasts 2021-2023 of Total and LED-based consumption of horticultural lighting fixtures at global level and broken down by geographical area.

The geographical classification is as follows:

North America: United States and Canada.

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela.

Europe: Austria, Belgium (including Luxembourg), Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Kingdom.

CSI countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

Middle East: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates.

Rest of the world: remaining countries.

The horticultural lighting fixtures demand is broken down by Light Source (Conventional and LED) and by Application (Greenhouses, Indoor and Vertical Farming, and Others, which include R&D, animal barns, and aquaculture). The Cannabis business encompasses both the Greenhouse segment and the Indoor and vertical farming segment, therefore is treated as a separate section. The Distribution Channels and Reference Prices are examined. The Technological Evolution of the horticultural lighting industry is provided by analysing Intellectual Property (IP) applications

The competitive system analyses the main companies active in the horticultural lighting fixtures market are reported with data on sales, market shares, and short company profiles.

The main market drivers (food demand and population dynamics, climate change and weather uncertainty, and cannabis legislation evolution) together with the other players operating in the agritech industry complete the study.

Companies Profiled

ABC Lights

Aessense Grows

Ardatovskiy Lighting Plant (ASTZ)

Aurea Lighting

Barron Lighting Group

Bios - Biological Innovation and Optimization Systems LLC

BL Trade (Boos Lighting Group)

California LightWorks

Candidus

Cree Inc.

Current powered by GE

DN Lighting Co. Ltd. - DNL

EVE Lighting Co. Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fagerhult Belysning AB

Faros Group

Fiberli

Fohse Inc.

Fluence by Osram

Signify

