Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Sbanken ASA

Dividend amount: 4.40 per share

Declared currency: Norwegian Krone

Last day including right: 4 October 2021

Ex-date: 5 October 2021

Record date: 6 October 2021

Payment date: From 13 October 2021

For further information, please contact:

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act