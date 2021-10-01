Apexigen Announces Presentation of Phase 2 Clinical Data on CD40 Antibody Sotigalimab at the SITC 2021 Annual Meeting

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, today announced three upcoming poster presentations at the 36th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) Annual Meeting, to be held in Washington, D.C., as well as virtually November 10-14, 2021. Sotigalimab, Apexigen’s lead immuno-oncology therapeutic, is a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class CD40 agonist, with unique epitope specificity and Fc receptor engagement for optimal therapeutic effect and tolerability.



Title of the Presentation: Phase II of CD40 Agonistic Antibody Sotigalimab (APX005M) in Combination with Nivolumab in Subjects with Metastatic Melanoma with Confirmed Disease Progression on Anti-PD-1 Therapy

Abstract ID: 389

Presenter: Harriet Kluger, M.D., Professor of Medical Oncology at Yale School of Medicine

Title of the Presentation: Multiomic biomarker signatures identify subsets of patients who may benefit from either nivolumab or sotigalimab in combination with chemotherapy in metastatic pancreatic cancer

Abstract ID: 343

Presenter: Deena Maurer, Ph.D., Translational and Regulatory Affairs Scientist Fellow at the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

Title of the Presentation: INNATE: Immunotherapy during neoadjuvant therapy for rectal cancer to elucidate local and systemic therapeutic responses

Abstract ID: 411

Presenter: Todd Aguilera, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at UT Southwestern Medical Center

The posters will be available on-demand through the SITC conference portal starting Friday, November 12, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. Sotigalimab and Apexigen’s other programs were discovered using Apexigen’s proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product or product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

