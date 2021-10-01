BioNTech to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data Across Multiple Immuno-Oncology Programs at 36th SITC Annual Meeting

English German

MAINZ, Germany, October 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that new clinical and preclinical data will be presented in six posters and one presentation at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held both in person and virtually from November 10 - 14, 2021. The presentations will include new data from multiple programs across various drug classes along with first-in-human data for three programs. This is the largest data collection the company will present at a scientific meeting, showcasing BioNTech’s diversified oncology pipeline.



“The data we will be presenting at SITC 2021 is indicative of our continued pursuit of pathbreaking science and the development of our platform technologies that tailor anti-cancer therapies to individual patient needs,” said Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech. “We are encouraged by the considerable progress within our oncology portfolio seeing multiple programs now coming to fruition. They represent critical steps for us towards bringing cancer immunotherapy into the next generation and we are looking forward to sharing the data with the scientific community at a key conference.”



Presentation Details:



Antibodies, Next-Generation Checkpoint Immunomodulators

Program: BNT312

Presentation Title: First-in-human phase 1/2 trial to evaluate the safety and initial clinical activity of DuoBody®-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042) in patients with advanced solid tumors

Session Title: Concurrent Rapid Oral Abstract Presentation Session 206: Clinical

Speaker: Melissa L. Johnson, M.D., Lead Investigator, Associate Director, Lung Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, TriStar Centennial Medical Center

Abstract Number: 493

Date & Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:45 pm - 1:45 pm ET



Poster Details:

mRNA Therapeutics, FixVac

Program: BNT111

Poster Title: An RNA lipoplex (RNA-LPX) vaccine demonstrates strong immunogenicity and promising clinical activity in a Phase I trial in cutaneous melanoma patients with no evidence of disease at trial inclusion

Abstract Number: 15965

Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

Program: BNT112

Poster Title: A first-in-human (FIH) Phase I/IIa clinical trial assessing a ribonucleic acid lipoplex (RNA-LPX) encoding shared tumor antigens for immunotherapy of prostate cancer; preliminary analysis of PRO-MERIT

Abstract Number: 15941

Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

Engineered Cell Therapies, NEO-STIM®

Program: BNT221

Poster Title: BNT221, an autologous neoantigen-specific T-cell product for adoptive cell therapy of metastatic ovarian cancer

Abstract Number: 201

Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

Antibodies, Next-Generation Checkpoint Immunomodulators

Program: BNT311

Short Presentation Title: Peripheral and tumoral immune activity in the expansion part of the first-in-

human DuoBody®-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) trial

Abstract Number: 516

Date & Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

Program: BNT311

Short Presentation Title: Dose selection for DuoBody®-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) using a semimechanistic

pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics model that leverages preclinical and clinical data

Abstract Number: 786

Date & Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

Small Molecule Immunomodulators, Toll-like Receptor (TLR) Binding platform

Program: BNT411

Short Presentation Title: Preliminary safety, PK/PD and efficacy results from a first-in-human phase I/IIa clinical trial of BNT411, a systemic Toll-like receptor 7 agonist in patients with solid tumors

Abstract Number: 525

Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer.

