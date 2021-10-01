GEICO’s Regional Offices in Tucson and Renton Increase Starting Salaries Significantly for Many Positions

RENTON, Wash. and TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEICO looks to hire nearly 300 new associates in claims, service, sales, and other vital areas in Renton and Tucson.

GEICO also significantly increased starting salaries across sales/service and claims in both locations. This increase follows an early 2021 salary increase at both locations.

Additionally, Tucson is hiring Spanish-speakers who want to help GEICO’s Spanish-speaking customers—pay is reflective of this additional skill.

“It’s never been simpler to change careers and join the GEICO team. In addition to increasing starting salaries, we adapted our hiring processes, creating an exceptionally fast applicant experience,” said Regional Vice President Michelle Trindade.

GEICO offers great benefits and is looking for people from across the greater Seattle and Tucson metro areas who have a positive attitude, enjoy helping others and thrive in a dynamic environment.

“GEICO always puts our customers and associates first. We consistently promote from within, help associates advance their careers, and, in so doing, open spots to hire new associates,” said Trindade.

A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO is a stable company that was founded 85 years ago. The company’s Total Rewards benefits package includes health, dental and vision coverage, paid vacation and holidays, parental leave, and continuing education and tuition reimbursement.

“Our benefits packages and training programs are second to none. GEICO puts new associates in places where they will excel and provides them with the training and support to get where they want to go. The pathways to success really are endless and the benefits, like profit sharing, truly are substantial,” said Trindade.

Applications are being accepted now at GEICO.jobs/Renton and GEICO.jobs/Tucson.

###

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.