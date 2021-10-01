Beam Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential of CAR T Multiplex Base Editing Approach Targeting CD5 at 2021 SITC Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that the company will present preclinical data from its multiplex edited allogeneic CAR T research targeting CD5-positive hematologic malignancies. The data will be presented in a poster titled “CD5 knockout enhances the potency of multiplex base-edited allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of T-cell malignancies” at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting. The conference is being held Nov. 10-14, 2021.



“The ability to create a large number of simultaneous multiplex edits in T-cells could provide CAR T and other cell therapies with features that may dramatically enhance their therapeutic potential in treating a range of cancer indications,” said Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Beam. “This approach takes unique advantage of base editing to create a highly-edited cell therapy as another potential treatment option for patients with T-cell malignancies and provides a model system to test the potential for loss of CD5 expression to be a general mechanism for gene edited CAR T cell therapies that result in more durable responses. We look forward to presenting details on this work at SITC and continuing our evaluation of these and other edits to enhance our future CAR T programs.”

Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

