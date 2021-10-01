Ocuphire’s Clinical Phase 2b Oral Drug Candidate APX3330 for Retina to be Featured at the OIS Retina@ASRS and ASRS 2021 Annual Meeting

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that its clinical-stage, novel oral Ref-1 inhibitor, APX3330, for the treatment of diabetic retinal disease will be featured at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina@ASRS Innovation Company Showcase on October 7 in San Antonio, TX. The APX3330 abstract was accepted for podium presentation and discussion at the 39th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), to take place October 8 – 12 in San Antonio, TX.

OIS Retina@ASRS Session: Innovation Showcase Title: Ocuphire Presentation - APX3330 Program Presenter: Mina Sooch, MBA, President & CEO of Ocuphire Date: Thursday, October 7 Location: Grand Hyatt, San Antonio, TX Time: 9:16 AM - 9:23 AM (Central Time)

Launched in 2009, the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit serves to showcase novel therapies in development for unmet needs in ophthalmic disease and vision disorders, bringing together entrepreneurs, ophthalmic start-up companies, clinical thought leaders, industry executives and investment professionals to facilitate an exchange of information and connections to drive innovation in the retina, anterior segment, and optometry. For more information, please visit OIS Retina@ASRS.

39 th Annual Meeting of ASRS Session/Program: Diabetic Retinopathy 1 Symposium Title: APX3330, an Oral Drug in Trial for DR and DME, Demonstrated a Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile in Multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 Studies Presenter: Michael J Allingham, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Duke University School of Medicine Date: Saturday, October 9 Location: JW Marriot, San Antonio, TX Time: 8:51 AM - 8:55 AM (Central Time)

Dr. Allingham will present safety data on oral APX3330 from over 300 healthy volunteers and patients with chronic hepatitis across five Phase 1 and five Phase 2 clinical trials at doses up to 600 mg/day. A sixth Phase 1 study will also be presented, showing safety data from 19 patients with solid tumors who were treated with twice daily oral doses of APX3330 of up to 720 mg/day. The aggregate clinical data from these 11 completed trials support Ocuphire’s ZETA-1 Phase 2b study, an ongoing, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of oral APX3330 in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Additional information about the ZETA-1 Phase 2b trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04692688). For more information on the ASRS annual meeting, please visit ASRS.



About Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness among adults aged 20 – 74. In the United States alone, over 7 million patients suffer from diabetic retinopathy (DR), a complication of diabetes in which chronically elevated blood sugar levels cause damage to blood vessels in the retina. An additional 750,000 patients suffer from diabetic macular edema (DME), one of the most common complications of diabetic retinopathy where the macula swells from fluid leaked from damaged blood vessels. The disease progression of both DR and DME involves abnormal vessel proliferation and inflammation. Thus, current approved treatments for DR and DME encompass an over $10 billion global market and involve administering anti-VEGF injections (such as EYLEA® by Regeneron, Lucentis® by Genentech, and Avastin® by Genentech) to decrease vessel formation or steroids (such as OZURDEX® by Allergan) to decrease inflammation in eyes with advanced retinal disease. ZETA-1 is investigating the potential of APX3330 to offer an innovative and conveniently administered oral treatment for diabetic retinopathy that addresses both of these disease pathways.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire's pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company's lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution), is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and presbyopia. Ocuphire's second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases; such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. APX3330 is currently enrolling subjects in a Phase 2b clinical trial in subjects with DR/DME.

