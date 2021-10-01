Fujifilm Integrates Two Medical Technology Businesses to Drive Growth, Collaboration, and Innovation

Lexington, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. and FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation (formerly Hitachi Healthcare Americas) today announce that the two companies have merged and are operating under the name FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. The new combined organization brings together the strengths of each company’s innovative product portfolios and talented employees to create new value for customers and advance medical care.

Leading the combined organization is Henry Izawa, President and CEO of FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We have built a new foundation leveraging the strengths of each organization to demonstrate the clinical value and relevance of our combined portfolio,” says Henry Izawa. “Integrating two of Fujifilm’s key healthcare businesses enhances our ability to become an even more comprehensive healthcare partner for our customers.”

Henry Izawa announced a new FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation executive management team composed of seasoned leaders from both legacy businesses to drive a smooth integration and business success.

Jun Higuchi is Chairman.

is Chairman. John Hahn is Senior Vice President of Modality Solutions.

is Senior Vice President of Modality Solutions. Bill Lacy is Senior Vice President of Medical Informatics.

is Senior Vice President of Medical Informatics. Jason Heim is Senior Vice President of Sales.

is Senior Vice President of Sales. Randy Vader is Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Quality Affairs.

is Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Quality Affairs. Taisuke Fujita is Vice President of Endoscopy.

is Vice President of Endoscopy. Takehiro Fujimoto is Vice President of the Office of the President and CEO.

Fujifilm’s comprehensive product portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, computed tomography, endoscopy, endosurgery, enterprise imaging, in-vitro diagnostics, magnetic resonance imaging, mammography, and ultrasound. In addition, the company is innovating solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its AI initiative, REiLI®. REiLI brings AI insights directly into healthcare professionals’ workflows, and more applications of REiLI will be introduced in the Fujifilm booth at this year’s Radiological Society of North America ( RSNA ) conference booth #1911.

“This is an exciting time to be part of Fujifilm - we’re very proud of our comprehensive portfolio of healthcare solutions and our teams who helped make this integration a success,” says Henry Izawa. “We look forward to leveraging the strengths of each business and product portfolio as we remain steadfast on our pursuit of growth, expansion, and improving patient care in the rapidly evolving healthcare market.”

Learn more about Fujifilm’s healthcare solutions by visiting the company’s virtual hospital here .

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.