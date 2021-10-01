Nabati Foods to Commence Trading on Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Food Global Inc. (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a food technology company that offers healthy, plant-based food products, is pleased to announce that it has now received approval to list its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). The Common Shares will commence trading on the CSE on October 4, 2021 under the symbol “MEAL”.



“We are very pleased to announce Nabati Foods’ listing onto the CSE”, said CEO, COO and Director, Ahmad Yehya. “We are extremely optimistic about the burgeoning plant-based food industry and Nabati’s market position within it.”

For further information concerning the Company and its business, please see the Company’s non-offering long form prospectus dated September 20, 2021 (the “Prospectus”) supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus was filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In connection with the CSE listing, the Company also announces that 4,509,390 incentive stock options (the “Options”) were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan (the “Option Plan”). The Options have an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share and are exercisable for a period of five years from the listing date, unless terminated earlier pursuant to the terms of the Option Plan. The Options and any Common Shares issued upon exercise thereof will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant. In addition, the Company has awarded 500,000 restricted stock units (the “RSUs”) to a director of the Company pursuant to the terms of the Company’s restricted share unit plan. Certain Options and RSUs are subject to escrow conditions, as further described in the Prospectus.

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nabati Foods Inc., is a food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was originally founded in 2014 in Edmonton, Alberta and has since expanded to offer healthy, plant-based food products across North America. All of Nabati Foods’ products are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, refined sugar-free, all natural (non-GMO), certified kosher and certified vegan. The Company offers four signature product lines, including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based egg alternatives and plant-based meats. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through grocery, foodservice, eCommerce, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Ahmad Yehya

Director, CEO and COO



For investor inquiries or further information, please contact: ir@nabatifoods.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

