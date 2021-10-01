Sky Wellness CBD Relax Vape Pen Announced as FINALIST in CSP 2021 Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest

PHOENIX, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP Magazine has announced Sky Wellness' CBD Relax Disposable Vape Pen as a finalist in their 18th annual Retailer Choice Best New Products Awards Program. The brand’s best-selling vape pen is among the top products being honored as an innovative product with a successful launch in the CBD/Hemp – Other category.



All nominees were new products introduced to c-stores between June 1, 2020, and June 1, 2021, representing some of the current hottest trends in c-stores and retailing, including cannabidiol (CBD), grab-and-go, and spicy foods. This year, the CSP contest presented three CBD categories in total, up from one in 2019 and 2020, pointing to the market sector's growth and increasing popularity.

The Sky Wellness CBD Relax Vape Pen is made of all-natural flavors in Blueberry and Guava Berry. The vape is smooth and invigorating, and contains 135mg of high-quality cannabidiol hemp oil, plus other all-natural plant-based ingredients. A perfect item when you need to kick back and relax after a long day. The pen has been 3rd party lab tested for safety, and is THC-free, pesticide free, and GMO free. All Sky Wellness CBD products are made from USA-grown hemp and manufactured in the USA.

“Along with our CBDaF! gummy product being chosen as a winner in CSP’s 18th annual Retailer Choice Best New Products Awards Program; we are thrilled to see Sky Wellness’ disposable vape pen rank as a finalist in the same Program,” said Thom Brodeur, CEO of Sky Wellness. “When we look at the vape products available in the c-store channel, we’re pleased to see that retailers and consumers alike recognize our leadership as the feelings and flavors CBD company; that we are delivering on our promise to make quality premium CBD products that make our customers… feel better. Our vapes continue to be a top choice among our retail channel partners and their customers, and we appreciate CSP’s recognition of this.”

The product is legal in all 50 states per the 2018 Farm Bill. The full assortment of products by Sky Wellness – vapes, edibles, topicals, oils, & skincare – are available online at skywellness.com, at nearly 1,400 convenience and specialty locations nationwide, and 14 eCommerce sites and marketplaces. By the end of 2021, Sky Wellness' portfolio of CBD brands will be available in 4,000 C-store, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States, and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

All nominees of the contest were proposed by c-store industry members and identified as finalists by the editors of CSPDailyNews.com and CStoreProductsOnline.com. Thousands of c-store retailers reviewed hundreds of nominees and voted for the winners among 22 product categories with quite a diverse group of winners. Sky Wellness is honored to be announced as a finalist among many long-standing and innovative brands in this contest, and thanks to all that voted in support.

About Sky Wellness

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF! D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD, the company makes, markets and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make life… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 1,400 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2021, Sky 'Wellness' portfolio of CBD brands will be available in 4,000 C-store, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

